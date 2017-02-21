Register
14:52 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Eurozone

    Eurozone Economy Accelerates to Six-Year High on German Manufacturing

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 46 0 0

    Preliminary data suggest a robust acceleration in the Eurozone's economy in the current quarter; however, the discrepancies in the pace of growth between member states and political risks might deepen the cracks in the bloc's unity.

    Kristian Rouz — According to the observations of IHS Markit, economic growth in the Eurozone is likely to have accelerated in February; it is nearing a six-year high. This suggests that the consequences of the global recession and early 2010s debt crisis are gradually fading. However, the boost in job creation, business sentiment and broader economic activity, as well as the uptick in overall growth, is driven by Germany, the EU's industrial powerhouse. The country is capitalising on the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary stimulus and the weaker euro.

    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.
    © AFP 2016/ Daniel Roland
    Eurozone Growth Disappoints Amid Structural Deficiencies, Trade Woes
    Meanwhile, the data for France and Italy might suggest less optimism as the rise of right-wing populism in both these nations is stirring politically-motivated anxiety among investors and business owners. The euro weakened on Tuesday despite the upbeat news, pointing at lingering investor scepticism regarding the Eurozone's economic prospects.

    In Germany, factory throughput demonstrated robustly positive dynamics in February, and both the production of goods and services gained momentum due to the solid labour market and loose credit environment, as well as Germany's favourable position in international trade stemming from the weak euro. Consumer demand at home and abroad, both within the Eurozone and outside the bloc, are driving the German expansion.

    IHS Markit's composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.1 in February from 54.8 the previous month, the best in roughly three years. Compared to earlier projections that the metric would remain unchanged, this is an encouraging development for  German business activity, which is likely to contribute to quicker growth in the entire Eurozone in 1Q17.

    PMI readings above 50 reflect expansion, while readings below that are a sign of contraction.

    "The latest PMI data are encouraging following the slightly weaker-than-expected preliminary estimate of GDP growth" for 4Q16, Trevor Balchin of IHS Markit in London said. "This figure was influenced by strong imports and could understate underlying momentum. The latest PMI adds to our expectations that economic growth will strengthen in the first quarter."

    The expansion in German manufacturing, Markit analysts observed, has been the most prominent since 2011, while the services sector "rose solidly".

    Euro coins
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Files
    'Scrapping the Euro'? How Greece Can Ride Out an Economic Meltdown
    That said, the German GDP for the fourth quarter of the past year was a disappointment, at 0.4pc. However, the more recent optimism stems from declines in unemployment and an uptick in inflation, which is seen as driving consumer demand. For the private sector of the German economy, Markit said, business sentiment now stands at its record highest since 2012, when this type of data was first compiled.

    In France, which is gradually becoming mired in political turbulence associated with the National Front's right-wing populist, Eurosceptic and protectionist agenda, Markit saw surprise economic improvements, which also point to a brighter GDP outlook for the Eurozone.

    However, political risks in France might offset the data optimism, The country's first round of presidential elections will be held within two months, and National Front's Marine Le Pen has a solid chance of winning.

    "Everybody has learned lessons from last year's big surprises. People probably don't want to take big risks. The euro could face further pressure given there's still time before the election," Ayako Sera of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank said.

    The euro dropped to $1.0581 on Tuesday, extending losses to almost 2pc for this month. Investor demand for French bonds outpaced the demand for Deutsche Bund securities as greater risks in France have spurred the demand for safe haven assets there. In Germany, meanwhile, riskier assets have fared better amid the more encouraging data.

    These reports further emphasise the growing internal differences within the Eurozone, and might turn out to be the seeds of further discord. With the Germans being increasingly frustrated with their role as the main driver of the Eurozone's economy, the lack of policy flexibility within the bloc is a put-off for the nations that are less successful economically.

    Related:

    EU Commission Worsens 2017 Eurozone Inflation Forecast by 0.3% to 1.7%
    Damning IMF Report Reveals Dysfunction Within Eurozone
    Eurozone Economic Sentiment Posts Six-Year High as German Inflation Advances
    ECB to Keep Pumping Money While Greek , Italian Woes Threaten Eurozone
    Greek Bailout Deal on Track as Eurozone Faces Election Realities
    Tags:
    Eurozone, Marine Le Pen, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok