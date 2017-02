MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gazpromneft Sakhalin acquired a 22-year license to explore, develop and produce hydrocarbons on the continental shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk, known as the Ayashsky block, last month.

"The HAKURYU-5 semi-submersible floating drilling rig will fully complete the drilling during the summer of 2017, and will provide well testing and core recovery for laboratory research," Gazpromneft said.

The Ayashsky block is estimated to house more than 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent of recoverable reserves. It is located next to the developed fields of the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects, and forms part of the Sakhalin-3 project.

Hakuryu 5 is a full subsidiary of Japan Drilling Co., Ltd.