01:13 GMT +321 February 2017
    A girl in a historical park on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

    North Korean University Looks For English Teachers

    Iliya Pitalev
    If you are looking for a job abroad, there might be work for you in North Korea. The first privately funded North Korean university is looking for an English teacher to work in Pyongyang for several years.

    A South Korean soldier (R) walks past a television screen reporting news of North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test at a railway station in Seoul on August 25, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Pyongyang Reportedly Bracing for Unofficial Talks With Ex-US Officials
    The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is hiring. The privately funded university is seeking an English teacher from a foreign country. According to a job offer published on a British recruitment website, the university wants a specialist with a "long-term mindset," who would be willing to stay in North Korea for several years.

    "English teachers are required to commit to an entire 15-week semester. The spring semester begins in early March and finishes in mid-June. The fall semester begins in early September and finishes in mid-December," the offer reads.

    The offer does not disclose the salary or benefits the position brings. However, earlier job offers from the country came with a €1,000 bonus that "covers a return air ticket from Beijing to Pyongyang," plus "a North Korean visa, weekend excursions around the country, all meals and three-star hotel accommodation," according to a 2015 report by Newsweek.

    As for the requirements, applicants must have a master's level degree (in any subject) and at least one year's classroom experience teaching English at the high school, college or university level.

    "An English teaching qualification (TEFL/ CELTA/ TESOL) is also highly preferred," the offer reads.

    The university accepts applicants from a lengthy list of countries, which includes the United States, Japan and Russia. South Koreans, on the other hand, need not apply, and North Korea is known to have banned people who have a history of working in South Korea regardless of their nationality.

    The job offer does point out that working in North Korea brings its own set of peculiarities.

    "Due to the nature of the work and campus-based lifestyle, candidates should also be willing to work as part of a team, submit to authority, and exercise flexibility, cross-cultural sensitivity and perseverance."

    North Koreans have a record of hiring Evangelical Christians, a tradition that goes at least back to 2011, when Kim Jong-Il was still the leader of the country. It is likely that the Korean leadership believes them to be less likely to be spies, according to world-tefl.com blog.

    The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is not only the first privately funded higher education institution in North Korea, it is also a joint effort by "forces from the North and the South Korea, along with contributions from groups and individuals from other nations, in particular China and the USA," according to the recruitment website.

      avatar
      Medvezhonok
      It sounds like a great opportunity. The personnel specification is refreshingly honest: people are required to 'submit to authority' everywhere, but it usually goes without saying.
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      Or they could work in Iran. Or Saudi Arabia.
