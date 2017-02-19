Register
14:20 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US dollars

    Looming Dollar Shortages Threaten Indebted Economies Amid Weak Growth

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 17510

    Slowing global economic growth and mounting debt burdens in advanced and emerging economies alike are a hazardous backdrop for the alarming squeeze in global dollar supply, stemming from US trade protectionism and higher Federal Reserve’s interest rates.

    Kristian Rouz – For the first time since the height of the global economic crisis in 2009, the lack of affordable dollar liquidity is putting many of the world’s economies at risk of being unable to finance and service their obligations.

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    © AFP 2016/ DAVID MCNEW
    Trump's Multi-Billion Dollar Wall to Have 'Modest Impact on US Border Security'
    With the US Federal Reserve having raised their borrowing costs over the past 15 months, and disruptions in international trade stemming from the protectionist agenda of Brexit and the Trump administration, the inflow of dollar liquidity is becoming increasingly limited for export-reliant nations.

    Economies most at risk are the oil-producing nations with high levels of public debt, such as Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, and Indonesia, and industrialised nations reliant on exports of manufactured goods, such as Germany and its Eurozone peers, mainland China, Japan and several other nations of East and Southeast Asia.

    The US dollar is the world’s most important reserve currency, along with the recently-battered UK sterling and the euro, as well as the Japanese yen, and, to a lesser extent, the Swiss franc. A dollar shortage is therefore the most important risk to economic development and debt servicing for governments with high levels of borrowing, which is mainly driven by substantial social spending or development goals.

    10 dollar bill
    © Flickr/ frankieleon
    US Dollar Rises as Wages Grow at Highest Rate Since 2009
    A dollar shortage happens when a nation lacks a sustainable and sufficient influx of US dollars for use in the international exchange of goods and services, which includes trade and borrowing. Balance sheet surplus is one way to accumulate the hard currency, but with raw material prices being rather low since mid-2013 for industrial metals and mid-2014 for crude oil, this is a hard mission for most emerging markets. Low demand for manufactured goods is a concern for industrialised countries across the globe.

    With US imports projected to decline amidst rising protectionism, the amount of dollar liquidity leaving the US for other countries is bound to drop, whilst the Federal Reserve’s further monetary tightening agenda will further limit the availability of dollar-denominated liquidity for other nations to borrow.

    "The FX basis reflects the relative supply and demand for dollar versus foreign currency funds and a very negative basis currently points to relative shortage of USD funding or relative abundance of funding in other currencies. Such supply and demand imbalances can create big shifts in the FX basis away from its actuarial value of zero," JPMorgan analysts wrote two years ago, commenting on the alarming trends in global trade in goods and currencies.

    Stock markets indexes
    © Flickr/ Ars Electronica
    US Stock Market Indexes Down After Trump Calls Dollar 'Too Strong'
    Since then, the oil prices have recovered slightly, whilst the drag on other types of raw materials continues, moreover, global economic growth, in actual numbers and forward-looking projections, has slowed. All these factors significantly limit the ability of many economies, particularly among the emerging markets, to generate a sustainable influx of dollars.

    When a global dollar shortage happened in mid-2009,the US Federal Reserve stepped in to save the day by lowering their borrowing costs to near-zero, coinciding with the US economy being in the ascending cycle of offshoring its industries and cutting domestic production of everything, meaning greater imports of goods and greater exports of dollar liquidity.

    The Trump administration, on the contrary, is adamant to cut US imports and boost US exports, while also likely devaluing the dollar, while the Federal Reserve is making it more expensive to borrow.

    "Would a gradual US dollar shortage see the currency squeezed higher, as it becomes increasingly rare, like gold?" analysts of the Netherlands-based Rabobank wrote. "Or might the US aim for a 'currency wars’ approach of pushing the value of the dollar down in order to rebalance its trade?"

    The answer is not quite as clear, naturally, despite the new US administration possibly opting for the latter, it would take an immense effort for them to prevent the former. The dollar is one of the most-preferred investor bets during periods of economic instability, the Federal Reserve’s hikes in interest rates will also push the dollar’s value higher and further disruptions in global trade will fuel investor appetite for the currency itself.

    "The dollar shortage isn't so much the shortage per se, it’s the fact that it's a symptom of what is an inherently unstable system," Jeffrey Snider of Alhambra Partners said.

    The recent decline in global demand for US debt and actual massive sales of US Treasuries by Saudi Arabia and mainland China highlight this systemic instability. These two nations needed US dollars to support the FX rate of their national currencies, but amidst the low oil prices and stagnant demand for manufactured goods, they could not obtain enough dollar liquidity from trade in goods.

    What the exacerbating dollar shortage might mean for the global economy when a feasible alternative to the greenback hardly exists, is unclear. Yet, at the initial stage of the dollar crunch, overseas government will be liquidating all assets that can bring in at least some dollars, like US Treasuries.

    This will depress the value of Treasury notes and push the yield up, driving US interest rates, and making borrowed dollars even more expensive down the line.

    The ultimate outcome would likely be the rise of prominence of other currencies, mainly those already present in the baskets of the world’s biggest investment funds. These include the euro, the loonie, and the renminbi. However, as Trump implements his fiscal stimulus package, including higher infrastructure spending and lower taxes, this might also release more dollars into the world, potentially easing the pressures of underfinanced obligations of the world’s most indebted economies.

    Related:

    Japanese Firm Toshiba Keeps UK Gov't in Limbo Over Billion Dollar Nuclear Deal
    The Trillion Dollar Man: Bill Gates Projected to Break Net Worth Barrier
    Iran Prepares to Ditch Dollar in International Trade
    Peso Falls Against Dollar After Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
    Tags:
    dollar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok