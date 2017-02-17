Register
15:18 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A security guard stands in front of the gate of the Center of Excellence on Nuclear Security in the State Nuclear Security Technology Center in Beijing, China, March 18, 2016

    China Reaches Breakthrough in Global Nuclear Market

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Business
    Get short URL
    179741

    China made the first shipment of domestic-produced nuclear power plant equipment to the European Union, according to China Daily newspaper.

    An office worker leaves the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
    © AFP 2016/ LAURENT FIEVET
    ICBC Expects Chinese Investment in Russia's Energy, High Tech Industries to Grow
    The low-pressure heater was developed and manufactured by Dongfang Electric Heavy Machine Co, in accordance with EU regulations and standards. The equipment will be used at several NPPs built by French electricity group Electricite de France (EdF). 

    The 13.85-meter-long heater can be used to improve efficiency on 900 MW nuclear power units, according to the newspaper.

    By investing in the product, the EU de facto recognized the reliability and safety of Chinese-developed NPP equipment. Technologies in the field are regarded by the EU as dual-use technologies and have been prohibited from being exported to China for several decades, due to various reasons. Apparently, Brussels is unlikely to lift the embargo in the near future.

    Meanwhile, despite certain political prejudices towards Beijing, Chinese-made equipment for NPPs is gaining popularity in the European market because of its quality-price ratio.

    Currently, British authorities are evaluating the design of the Chinese-made Hualong-1 nuclear reactor. First of all, the procedure is aimed at assessing the safety risks and environmental effects. This evaluation is the key step in the debut of Chinese-developed NPP equipment in the European and global markets.

    Under a contract between China and Britain, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) and EdF will mount Hualong-1 reactors at the Sizewell C and Bradwell B NPPs.

    This picture taken on January 29, 2013 shows a general view of buildings in the heavy smog in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin province
    © AFP 2016/
    Going Green: China to Invest $360Bln in Renewable Energy Before 2020
    China’s push to the global nuclear energy market was predetermined by a domestic priority status of nuclear energy, according to Chen Fengying, an expert at the Chinese Institute for Modern International Studies.

    "This is a breakthrough by China in the nuclear technologies market. In 2016, CGN and EdF jointly invested into the Hinkely Point C NPP in Britain. Exports of low-pressure heaters developed by Dongfang also indicate an increase in China’s production capabilities," Chen Fengying told Sputnik Chinese.

    US Steel Košice
    © Wikipedia/ Pietros Sacanis
    China Reacts to EU Anti-Dumping Penalties With Bid for US-Slovakian Steelworks
    He added that those achievements are comparable to China’s previous successes in developing high-speed railways. They are indicative of high manufacturing standards in China

    At the same time, according to the expert, in terms of NPP production capacities, China still lags behind the United States, Europe and Russia.

    China’s entered the European market of nuclear power services and equipment amid the EU’s attempts to build new barriers for Chinese investments in advanced technologies.

    On February 14, Germany, France and Italy urged Brussels to grant them the right of veto over takeovers by Chinese companies in hi-tech industries.

    Kuka robots spot welding in the automotive industry
    © Wikipedia/ BMW Werk Leipzig
    Aiming for Technological Superpower Status, China Snaps Up German Companies Like Hotcakes
    Germany first announced the initiative last autumn. Now, according to the Financial Times, the plan is likely to have a much greater chance of success, with the involvement of France and Italy, the second and third largest economies in the eurozone.

    Financial analyst Dmitry Tratas said that the initiative is aimed at building artificial barriers for Chinese investors.

    "It is clear why they are doing this. China is a big country with enormous international reserves. Buying US debt is a passive way, so China is buying assets around the world. Hi-tech industries are of a special interest. This is what the EU’s three largest economies are concerned about. On the one hand, they protect their domestic markets. On the other hand, it is unfair that they are building barriers for investors," Tratas pointed out.

    Last year, German companies were taken by storm with Chinese takeovers, including 68 deals with a total worth of $12.6 billion, against $530 million a year ago. Concerns about Chinese investments in key industries reached their peak after German company KUKA Roboter, one of the world’s leaders in robot-manufacturing, was acquired by China’s Midea for €4.5 billion ($4.8 billion).

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Mogherini Reaffirms EU to Recognize China as Market Economy
    China to Boost Nuclear Energy Cooperation With UK
    Russia, China Agree to Cooperate on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy
    Message to Trump: EU to Hold Free Trade Summit With China
    Tags:
    nuclear energy, cooperation, European Union, China, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok