US Delegation to Attend 2017 Yalta Economic Forum in Crimea Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The YIEF is an international business event held annually in Russia along with such events as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As of today, over 40 delegations from different states have confirmed their participation. Moreover, it will be not just participation but proposals to discuss some issues. There will be a lot of members of the European Parliament and a delegation from the United States. The biggest delegation will come from Italy, they have requested a quota for 50 people," Nazarov said at a meeting of the YIEF Organizing Committee.

The news comes amid anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US and the EU over Crimea's reunification with Russia and alleged Russia's role in the Ukrainian internal crisis.

The third YIEF will be held on April 20-22, 2017. The forum is devoted to discussion of social and economic issues of development and attended by high-level Russian and foreign government officials, international experts and representatives of business community.