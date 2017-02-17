Russia's 2016 Economic Performance Better Than Expected - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also noted a general positive trend.

"In general, we see a positive trend in the economy. Last year's results, with nearly all the main indicators of the past year delivered, were better than we expected," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

Russia is seeing a sustainable deceleration of inflation this year as it crossed the "psychological threshold" of 5 percenth, the Russian President added.

"A steady decline in inflation continues this year. In February, the index in annual terms broke the psychological threshold of 5 percent," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

He said the deceleration continued over the course of the month, reaching 4.72 percent as of February 13.

