China, UK Express Readiness to Promote Free Trade - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Johnson assured his Chinese counterpart, that the United Kingdom was ready to strengthen strategic partnership with China in the international arena, and also pledged to promote bilateral and multilateral free trade. The sides have also reportedly exchanged views on the North Korean issue.

"Together with the British side China is ready to respect each other's fundamental interests and issues of great concern on a mutual basis, promote flagship cooperation project on construction of Hinkley Point nuclear plant, jointly protect international mechanisms of free trade and create open world economy," Wang said during the meeting with Johnson in the framework of G20 summit in Bonn as cited by the ministry

In late September, the UK government signed a final agreement with the French electricity company EDF for construction of Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, England. EDF plans to co-finance it together with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN). The nuclear power plant is expected to meet 7 percent of the UK's energy needs once it opens in 2025.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!