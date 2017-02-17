Register
17 February 2017
    Chinese 100 yuan notes. (File)

    China, UK Express Readiness to Promote Free Trade - Chinese Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2016/ Fred DUFOUR
    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed their readiness to promote bilateral and multilateral mechanisms of free trade, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Johnson assured his Chinese counterpart, that the United Kingdom was ready to strengthen strategic partnership with China in the international arena, and also pledged to promote bilateral and multilateral free trade. The sides have also reportedly exchanged views on the North Korean issue.

    "Together with the British side China is ready to respect each other's fundamental interests and issues of great concern on a mutual basis, promote flagship cooperation project on construction of Hinkley Point nuclear plant, jointly protect international mechanisms of free trade and create open world economy," Wang said during the meeting with Johnson in the framework of G20 summit in Bonn as cited by the ministry

    In late September, the UK government signed a final agreement with the French electricity company EDF for construction of Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, England. EDF plans to co-finance it together with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN). The nuclear power plant is expected to meet 7 percent of the UK's energy needs once it opens in 2025.

    Tags:
    free trade, Wang Yi, Boris Johnson, China, United Kingdom
      Dar...
      Sneaky Brits back-stab the Yanks and grab for a big chunk of the new TPP deal China will lead.

      When the USA calls their 'ally' for naval support in the South China Sea all they'll get in response is: "Can't do. Awfully sorry Donald old chap. Appears our ships are allergic to warm water, can't seem to find our subs at the moment and the old rockets are on the blink. Do send us a post card from your travels though, tell us how it worked out for you. Toodle pip"

      That's what having pirates as allies feels like America.
