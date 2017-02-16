© AFP 2016/ WOJTEK RADWANSKI NATO Head Expected to Meet Ukraine's President on Sidelines of Munich Conference

BONN (Sputnik) — He noted that the relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be those of potential strategic partners, had significantly deteriorated since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and the future of these relations was unclear.

"On the sidelines of the forum, a meeting of leading representatives of business circles of Russia and Germany will take place, where our [foreign] minister will also give an address. The mere fact of such a meeting speaks volumes," Grinin said.

Grinin added that Russian and German businessmen were eager to further develop economic cooperation between the two countries, and this fact "is soothing and even encouraging in regard to the Russian-German relations."

In 2014, Brussels imposed anti-Russia sanctions over the alleged Moscow's involvement in the crisis in Ukraine, repeatedly denied by the Russian authorities. These measures have significantly worsened ties with EU members, including Germany.

The MSC is an annual major global forum founded in 1963 and devoted to discussion of security issues, which brings together hundreds of decision-makers from all over the world, state leaders, ministers, NGO, industry, media and academia representatives. The MSC is an important and relatively neutral platform for meetings and discussions between top politicians and diplomats. Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.