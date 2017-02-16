Putin Offers Uruguay to Consider Buying SSJ100, MC-21 Passenger Planes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Superjet 100 is a twin-engine regional passenger airliner, which had completed its maiden flight in 2008 before being sold commercially for the first time in 2011.

The new Russian MC-21 mid-range airliner was first presented in June 2016 at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. Different modifications of the jet will be able to carry up to 211 passengers. The jets should be put into serial production by the end of 2018 while the first flight is expected in the first quarter of 2017, according to an Industry and Trade Ministry official.

"We have proposed to our partners to consider the possibility of buying Sukhoi Superjet and MC-21 planes," Putin said after a meeting with his Uruguayan counterpart Tabare Vazquez.