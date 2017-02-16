Register
19:35 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

    Yellen Says Trump Should Focus on Long-Term Growth Objectives, Will Help

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Business
    Get short URL
    131120

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the Trump administration should direct their proposed fiscal stimulus package to boost productivity and labor participation, and signalled the central bank is ready to assist in achieving that goal.

    10 dollar bill
    © Flickr/ frankieleon
    Dollar in the Crosshairs Amid Contradictory Remarks From Trump, Yellen
    Kristian Rouz – During the second day of her testimony before Congress, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen rejected the allegations that the increased budget spending as planned by the Trump administration would make the accommodative low-interest-rate environment redundant.

    Her approach to monetary policy would remain data-dependent, she argued, regardless of the timing and scale of the Treasury’s fiscal stimulus effort, meaning the interaction between the two regulators would likely remain macroprudential and aimed at fostering economic growth based off actual fundamental indicators.

    Yellen noted that an increased US budget spending will not necessarily put additional upward pressure on the Fed’s interest rates. However, she also remarked that if the Treasury’s fiscal stimulus propels inflation above targets, the Fed will have to react by rising rates.

    “Only if we think that it is demand-based and threatens our inflation objective,” Yellen said, the Fed will raise base borrowing costs. “There are policy measures that Congress and the administration could consider that would boost the capacity of the U.S. economy,” she added.

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    'Relatively Soon': Fed's Yellen Vows Rate Hikes Amid Brighter Growth Outlook
    Yellen argued that tax cuts and infrastructure spending, as proposed by US President Donald Trump, would only provide short-term positive effects to economic growth. Instead, the administration should put effort into increasing productivity and labor supply, Yellen said, without providing much detail on what her vision would be for an ideal fiscal stimulus package.

    Indeed, with only roughly 62pc of the working-age US population currently in the workforce, the issue of the labor supply is quite acute, whilst low productivity in another problem. US salaries and wages have been stagnant for nearly two decades, yet, any increase in minimum wage, for example, would only further impair productivity. That said, labor efficiency is dismal low, and the main challenge that the Trump administration is facing is creating market-competitive jobs outside of the traditional or currently hot sectors of the economy.

    Boosting spending on new projects, therefore, would be a good idea, and it would fall in line with Yellen’s view of the economy. The newly-appointed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is yet to layout his vision of the fiscal stimulus.

    Based on what Trump has already said regarding his tax and spending plan, it would accelerate domestic demand in the near-term – consumers will have more money at hand – whilst in the longer run, supply side of the economy will benefit due to the improved infrastructure and the projected acceleration in domestic manufacturing. All this, however, will not solve the issues of low productivity and labor participation.

    “If you get a demand-side response and the supply-side response is lagged, how do you think about policy?” Timothy Adams of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “If the stronger demand leads to higher inflation, do you try to look through that believing at some point the supply side will respond?”

    Higher domestic inflation and higher imports tariffs would make US businesses believe they could increase their share of the US consumer market, and boost output. Tax cuts would also help improve business confidence. However, the quality of goods and services offered to the US consumer might suffer as low labor efficiency and projected gains in wages could undermine worker motivation to perfect their skills. Subsequently, US consumers could grow irritated, entailing a slump on the demand-side. A supply-side disaster in the shape of an overproduction crisis would lead to a massive recession somewhere in 2018-2020, also coinciding with a cyclical economic slump, and Trump would be to blame.

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, before the Joint Economic Committee. Yellen sketched a picture of an improving U.S. economy and said the case for an increase in interest rates has strengthened
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Federal Reserve Chairman Yellen Says She Plans to Serve Full 4-Year Term
    This is a very serious problem that the Trump team is facing both economically and politically – Trump’s multiple opponents, directed by lobbies and special interests would not hesitate to label the 45th President all the unattractive definitions they have on their vocabulary.

    Meanwhile, any steps to increase labor participation would further depress labor productivity, unless new jobs are created in highly-competitive areas.

    To this, Trump might actually have a valid answer – one of his electoral pledges was to make “American energy great again,” including coal; the coal industry has been in permanent dismay since the 1980s. Bringing it back could indeed boost productivity – but in the energy sector only, which is doing quite well already in terms of this particular indicator.

    Shifting the broader economy towards a more sustainable and productive footing would be a tougher challenge. Many jobs in lower-competitive sectors would have to actually be eliminated or see cuts in worker compensation. This would be a risky and unpopular, but necessary move. The new administration’s pledge to “make America great again” is not deemed possible without across-the-board improvements in labor productivity. Managing that, and also trying to strike a proper balance between demand-side and supply-side would require more thorough planning from both the Fed and the Treasury – which, in the light of Yellen’s recent remarks, is quite possible.

    Related:

    Dollar in the Crosshairs Amid Contradictory Remarks From Trump, Yellen
    'Relatively Soon': Fed's Yellen Vows Rate Hikes Amid Brighter Growth Outlook
    Federal Reserve Chairman Yellen Says She Plans to Serve Full 4-Year Term
    Tags:
    Janet Yellen, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      This reads like a screwball comedy except with no director and a script written by inmates of a lunatic asylum
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok