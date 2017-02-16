Mexico, Russia Reach Preliminary Deal on Resumption of Meat Deliveries

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The sides have been in negotiating process to resume meat supplies to the country in the past few years.

"I hope that all this will be decided very fast, my visit to Russia is being planned, possibly, for the end of April, in order to meet with the [Russian Agriculture] minister [Alexander Tkachev]," Rovirosa said, explaining that what is under consideration is an arrangement where Mexican meat would be exchanged for Russian wheat.

In December 2012, Rosselkhoznadzor had limited meat exports from Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States due to the content of a banned feed additive ractopamine. It is used in animal breeding to build-up physique. The additive is prohibited in 160 countries, including the Customs Union member states and the European Union.

In 2014 Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.