Russia's Gazprom, China's CNPC Agree to Start Gas Pipeline Construction Talks

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and CNPC Chairman Wang Yilin held a working meeting in Beijing earlier in the day, the company said in a statement.

"The sides summarized the elaboration of major technical issues and today reached an agreement on transitioning to a commercial stage of negotiations on this project," Gazprom said.

Additionally, preparations are underway on the construction of a cross-border section of the Power of Siberia pipeline, the company stated.

The sides also signed an agreement on the geological and technological study of an underground gas storage facility in China.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!