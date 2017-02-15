Register
15 February 2017
    (R-L) Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar, Indian Navy Chief Sunil Lanba, Indian Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa, and Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat pose during the inaugural day of the 11th edition of 'Aero India', a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, in Bangalore on February 14, 2017

    US Warplane Makers See Indian Deal Threatened by Trump's Protectionist Rhetoric

    © AP Photo/ MANJUNATH KIRAN
    0 13301

    US President Donald Trump's ‘America First’ tariff policy may hinder US jet makers in bidding for a multi-billion-dollar contract to build India’s single engine combat planes that is expected to be signed by 2021.

    U.S. and Indian flags. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan
    India Not in a Hurry to Sign Foundational Defense Agreements With the US
    New Delhi (Sputnik) India has made it clear to Global fighter jet makers that without transferring technology to local partners they can not wish to receive multi-billion contracts from India. “If they're (Lockheed Martin and Boeing) proposing something, their government has to give them in-principal approval so that they can quote to me. If something is not given or someone has not given it to them, then they cannot give a quote to me,” responded India’s Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar at the Aero India show 2017 in Bengaluru to queries on US President Donald Trump's America First policy to revive US manufacturing and generate local jobs.

    Parrikar’s reply must make Lockheed Martin camp uneasy in the changed scenario after Trump’s becoming President of US that promotes domestic manufacturing and has warned companies from shifting production line from America. “We’ve briefed the administration on the current proposal, which was supported by the Obama administration as part of a broader cooperative dialogue with the government of India…We understand that the Trump administration will want to take a fresh look at some of these programs and we stand prepared to support that effort to ensure that any deal of this importance is properly aligned with U.S. policy priorities,” reads a statement from Lockheed Martin few days back.

    India had issued limited tender to jet manufacturers of countries like US, Sweden and Russia in October last year to select yet another fighter to be built in India under technology transfer. SAAB of Sweden and Lockheed Martin from USA had responded with initial offer which entail Transfer of Technology (ToT) for manufacturing of fighter jets in India.

    “The product which I want to buy, I want it to be made in India. Export to third nation is an additional bonus. If someone wants to shift a facility to India it's his choice, or he wants to assemble a new one. I am no way concerned with it,” said India’s Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar at the Aero India show 2017 in Bengaluru.

    India is expected to issue formal detailed request of proposal after receiving initial response from the global manufacturers in 2018. In the absence of formal proposal, global manufacturers are unaware of demanded numbers, technical requirements and cost of the exercise. However, final deal is expected to be signed by year 2021.

