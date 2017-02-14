Register
19:04 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.

    Eurozone Growth Disappoints Amid Structural Deficiencies, Trade Woes

    © AFP 2016/ Daniel Roland
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    Eurozone GDP forecasts saw a downward revision for 2017 in the light of weaker-than-expected growth at the end of the past year, structural and regional challenges, and risks stemming from international trade.

    Kristian Rouz – Post-Brexit anxiety reflected negatively on euro-area growth prospects and economic confidence in the light of the impending trade disruptions and structural weaknesses. Economic expansion was unchanged in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three-month period.

    Euro banknote
    © Flickr/ planetofsuccess.com/blog/
    Damning IMF Report Reveals Dysfunction Within Eurozone
    The outlook for this year is marred by the uncertainties accompanying the UK's Brexit negotiations, Italian banking sector unease, and the overall lack of economic efficiency throughout Southern Europe.

    Two flagships of the Eurozone economy, Germany and Italy, missed earlier estimates for their 4Q16 economic growth. The Netherlands underperformed as well, while France and Spain posted growth figures in line with expectations, albeit modest ones. The Eurozone GDP, subsequently, rose 0.4pc in the fourth quarter compared to the same 0.4pc in the July-September period.

    Meanwhile, as growth in Northern Europe remains relatively stable, the slump in Greek economic activity and lingering debt issues has dampened overall business confidence across Southern Europe. The change of course in US trade and fiscal policies, as well as intensified normalisation on the monetary side, will also affect continental Europe throughout the year. Meanwhile, Brexit has been deemed a long-lasting issue, exerting downward pressure on overall economic confidence.

    The GDP of Germany, the driving force behind the Eurozone’s expansion, grew 0.4pc in 4Q16 compared to earlier expectations of 0.5pc. For the year 2016, the German economy added 1.9pc. The German GDP underperformed mainly due to complications affecting the nation’s foreign trade; the fourth quarter’s expansion was almost entirely driven by domestic demand. Meanwhile, Germany is significantly reliant on the exports of its manufactured goods.

    In Italy, the economy expanded 0.2pc, having missed earlier projections by 0.1pc. The Italian situation is largely complicated by a lack of business confidence due to banking sector anxiety, led by the Montce Pasci woes. Another negative factor is December’s constitutional referendum, which many investors saw as a possible precursor to ‘Itexit’.

    “The data are alright – German growth is solid, and impulses came exactly from where we expected them,” Marco Wagner of Frankfurt-based Commerzbank AG said. “Growth drivers will be similar in 2017.”

    Picture taken on July 26, 2012 in Paris shows an illustration made with figurines and euro coins
    © AFP 2016/ JOEL SAGET
    France's Debt to Raise by $32Bln in Case of Euro Exit – French Central Bank Chief
    In France, Q4 growth fell in line with expectations, totalling 0.4pc. The Spanish GDP did not disappoint either, at 0.7pc, whilst the Dutch GDP data fell short of earlier predictions at 0.5pc. In Greece, economic output dropped 0.4pc compared to the expected 0.4-percent increase.

    The main drag on the Eurozone economy is the abundance of downside risks in Germany. According to a report by the ZEW Centre for European Economic Research, investor sentiment in Germany dropped to 10.4 in February from 16.6 the previous month, rendering early 2017 projections for the Eurozone’s GDP quite pessimistic.

    “Higher inflation is likely to weigh on disposable incomes and private consumption,” Matthias Thiel of London-based BNP Paribas said. “Comments from the German statistics office suggest that the miss was due to strong imports. That, in turn, implies that underlying growth remained quite strong.”

    Trade is becoming the most prominent issue for many advanced economies, as the UK’s ongoing separation from the EU, and the rise of protectionism in the US are the largest challenges to existing trade ties. With global free-trade being called into question by the new US administration, many trade-reliant economies are starting to feel the pain, and Germany is one prominent example.

    Fifty Euro note
    © Flickr/ Images Money
    Eurozone Economic Sentiment Posts Six-Year High as German Inflation Advances
    Therefore, Eurozone growth in 2017 is more likely to be closer to its domestically-motivated fundamentals, which means the European Central Bank (ECB) and national policymakers must address the Greek and Italian turmoil and ensure a safer and healthier economic environment at home. German GDP expansion might gain a boost from intensified intra-EU trade, as well as an exchange in goods and services with its Eastern partners.

    In Slovakia, annualised economic growth in 4Q16 came in at 3.1pc, driven by manufacturing and domestic consumption. Eastern Europe in general continues to be more economically efficient than the major Eurozone economies as these nations’ budgets are not quite as burdened with social expenditures.

    “While the data within the monetary union is pointing to growth risks being more and more in equilibrium, uncertainty and the risk of political shocks outside continental Europe have clearly gone up,” Yves Mersch of the ECB said.

    Euro
    © AFP 2016/ MARTTI KAINULAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    ECB to Keep Pumping Money While Greek , Italian Woes Threaten Eurozone
    The ECB lowered its Eurozone growth expectations for 2017 to 1.6pc compared to 1.7 for 2016. The regulator referred to the uncertainties stemming from the Trump presidency in the US and Brexit as main challenges to the bloc’s growth.

    Contrary to the ECB’s observations, however, the most important issues that the Eurozone faces are utterly domestic. The monetary stimulus is failing to spur expansion any longer, and the North-South divide is becoming increasingly apparent, revealing the gaping cracks in the economic unity of continental Europe.

    Related:

    Greek Bailout Deal on Track as Eurozone Faces Election Realities
    Greece Never Questioned Eurozone State’s Membership - PM
    EU Finance Chief Warns of Collapse of 'Fragile' Eurozone
    Eurozone Unemployment Rate in November 2016 Lowest in 7 Years - Eurostat
    Tags:
    currency, euro, Brexit, Eurozone, Greece, France, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok