'Cooperation at a High Level': Russian Arms Export to India Increased in 2016

BENGALURU (India) (Sputnik) — Rosoboronexport is one of the companies participating in Aero India, an international aerospace exhibition, held in India's Bengaluru on February 14-18.

"With great pleasure I would like to stress that in the year of the 70th anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relations the military and technical cooperation between the our states is at a high level. According to 2016 results, Rosoboronexport's order portfolio in India exceeds the results of 2015," Goreslavsky said, as quoted by the company's press service, adding that Rosoboronexport hoped for further growth of the order portfolio in 2017.

He added that the Russian company had been paying special attention to Aero India, because the share of aircraft sold to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region was over 60 percent.

Moscow and New Delhi have enjoyed mutually beneficial relations, especially in the field of defense and military cooperation, since the Soviet times.