MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Juncker made remarks concerning Loandon's post-Brexit trade deals after talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, the BBC reported.
"A situation could arise whereby the UK might attempt to or wish to be obliging to certain member states in certain economic zones and certain sectors whereby those countries might wish to provide certain advantages to the UK. … It is in our interests therefore that we don't have any special discussions… with certain individual countries."
Kern, in his turn, stated that a country "outside the club" could not have better conditions than the ones in the union.
On February 2, the UK government issued the White Paper on Brexit, stipulating a possibility of including some EU single market mechanisms in the post-Brexit trade agreement and reaffirming Britain's focus on bilateral trade deals.
On February 9, May confirmed that her government planned to trigger Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty launching Brexit procedures by the end of March 2017.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hey Juncker, guess we will see about that. It is highly possible about the time the UK leaves, there may not be an EU to worry about and countries will be scrambling for bilateral trade deals. You are done as a project Juncker.
cage123au