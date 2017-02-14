Register
    Jean-Claude Juncker Warns UK Against Special Deals With EU Members Post-Brexit

    The United Kingdom should not hope to make bilateral post-Brexit trade deals with the EU member states on better conditions than it has within the European Union, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Juncker made remarks concerning Loandon's post-Brexit trade deals after talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, the BBC reported.

    "A situation could arise whereby the UK might attempt to or wish to be obliging to certain member states in certain economic zones and certain sectors whereby those countries might wish to provide certain advantages to the UK. … It is in our interests therefore that we don't have any special discussions… with certain individual countries."

    Kern, in his turn, stated that a country "outside the club" could not have better conditions than the ones in the union.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly stressed that the United Kingdom intends to leave the European Union’s single market in order to pursue closer economic ties with nations outside the EU and new deals with EU member states.

    On February 2, the UK government issued the White Paper on Brexit, stipulating a possibility of including some EU single market mechanisms in the post-Brexit trade agreement and reaffirming Britain's focus on bilateral trade deals.

    On February 9, May confirmed that her government planned to trigger Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty launching Brexit procedures by the end of March 2017.

      cage123au
      Hey Juncker, guess we will see about that. It is highly possible about the time the UK leaves, there may not be an EU to worry about and countries will be scrambling for bilateral trade deals. You are done as a project Juncker.
