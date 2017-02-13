US, Canada Committed to Moving Forward on Energy Infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Canada will work together on energy infrastructure beyond the Keystone XL pipeline construction project, a joint statement from US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"US-Canada energy and environmental cooperation are inextricably linked, and we commit to further improving our ties in those areas," the statement noted. "As the process continues for the Keystone XL pipeline, we remain committed to moving forward on energy infrastructure projects that will create jobs while respecting the environment."