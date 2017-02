US Stock Indexes Open at New All-Time Record Highs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Nasdaq opened up 18.22 points, or 0.32 percent, for a new record of 5753, while the Dow gained 60.81 points, or 0.30 percent, to reach 20,330.18.

The S&P 500 gained 5.59 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 2321.69.

Stocks were boosted across all sectors as overseas equities traded higher in Europe and Asia.