Register
16:45 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, DC

    Federal Reserve's Regulatory Chief Resigns: Whither the Policy and the Market?

    © Photo: Wikipedia/Dan Smith
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 138442

    The architect of the post-crisis banking sector regulation said he would step down from office shortly, encouraging a rally in financials stocks due to expectations of a comprehensive loosening of market surveillance rules.

    Kristian Rouz – Daniel Tarullo, a Federal Reserve governor and the mastermind behind the post-Great Recession’s tough market regulation, announced his resignation on Friday, the news spurring an immediate relief rally in financial stocks.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2016/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate at 0.5-0.75% Range
    The resignation, effective this spring, will likely facilitate the new White House administration’s planning to deregulate the financial sector, allowing Wall Street enterprises to maximise their revenues.

    Tarullo was in charge of safeguard and regulation measures, implemented shortly after the 2008 meltdown in the US financial sector, led by the mortgage collapse, most prominently, of the infamous private-public mortgage syndicates, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has repeatedly expressed her highest esteem of Tarullo’s actions as Fed governor, overseeing the major Wall Street banks.

    Tarullo’s term was due to expire in 2022, yet, the 64-year-old policymaker opted to step down, having written in a letter to President Donald Trump he would resign "on or about" April 5.

    A Federal Reserve police officer keeps watch while posted outside the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    White House to Seek Greater Federal Reserve Accountability, Transparency
    This resignation will likely entail a major shift in US monetary policies. Trump and his team and supporters have multiple times reiterated the excessive regulation of US banking sector – including banks and non-bank lenders – has been choking economic growth, mainly because smaller lenders could not increase their volumes of lending. All banks and non-banks, under Tarullo’s rules, had to maintain higher reserve rations, meaning they would sit on cash without being able to use it for business investment.

    While the tough rules did little to impair or curb the risky behaviours practices by some major US lenders, the smaller community banks and credit unions were unable to finance small business ventures. Trump’s team, meanwhile, in their effort to revitalise the Main Street economy, proposed the so-called CHOICE Act, providing that lenders would be responsible for their risky behaviours, rendering public bailout scenarios impossible.

    "Deregulate at the financials" own risk’ is Trump team’s key approach to banking sector surveillance. Tarullo’s resignation, therefore, paves way to an easier policy readjustment, and such a development does not come as quite a surprise to market participants and observers.

    "Tarullo is a bank regulator and the perception in the marketplace, rightly or wrongly, is that he is for tighter regulatory oversight and lower margins in the banking business," Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro Research commented on the news. "Someone with more lax attitudes on regulation is likely to come out of this. Buy banks – the dog is running without its leash on."

    Indeed, financial stocks posted robust gains in Friday’s trading as investors are anticipating an expansion in business activity and higher returns and earnings for banks. A prominent exchange-traded find (ETF), Financial Select Sector SPDR, added 0.6pc, and overall financials rallied roughly 0.3972pc on Friday only, according to KBW Bank Index.

    10 dollar bill
    © Flickr/ frankieleon
    US Fine on Bank of America Still Leaves Massive Profit From Misusing Funds
    Bank of America and Citigroup added roughly 1pc each within thirty minutes after the announcement.

    In terms of policy, Tarullo’s resignation gives Trump an opportunity to put his pick in charge of regulation, however, it is not clear yet if Trump’s choice would favor the Republican-proposed CHOICE Act, or policy would go in a different direction. Yet, a deregulation in the banking sector is definitely taking place in the near-term. Trump might opt for greater deregulation for small banks, while actually maintaining the reserve requirements for bigger banks at their current levels, which might, however, stir a debate over fair competition terms.

    In addition, deregulation will inevitably contribute to an increased volatility in the banking sector, and the banks’ own responsibility for their actions will boost the demand for insurance. Insurers are, therefore, also a good investment in a more tumultuous environment. Moreover, Tarullo’s stepdown will indirectly contribute to a further slide in bond values, which are now looking almost as a conscious goal of the Trump administration, as higher yields push natural interest rates up, putting more pressure on Fed Chair Yellen.

    Yellen was put into office by the Obama administration and drew harsh criticism from Trump for her dovish approach to policy, which makes, in President’s words, "making Obama look good."

    Tarullo resigned shortly after Trump signed an executive order on deregulation of the economy, which implies that for each one new regulation, two old regulations must be abolished. Moreover, the resignation comes just a week after Trump approved – via an executive order – a review of the Dodd-Frank Act, which the GOP are hoping to replace with their CHOICE legislation.

    Investor sentiment reflects their perception of Trump as bringing the market back into the economy, with broader money-making opportunities in an increasingly risky environment. The actual refurbishment of the banking sector regulation is likely to be macroprudential, meaning smaller banks are a place to be, as a complete removal of Wall Street regulation in questionable.

    Related:

    US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate at 0.5-0.75% Range
    White House to Seek Greater Federal Reserve Accountability, Transparency
    US Interest Rate Expected to Reach 3% by End of 2019 - Federal Reserve Chair
    US Senator Rand Paul Introduces Bill to Make Federal Reserve More Transparent
    Tags:
    Federal Reserve System, Janet Yellen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok