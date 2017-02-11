Register
04:36 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Microsoft, participates in the Financial Inclusion Forum at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, December 1, 2015.

    The Trillion Dollar Man: Bill Gates Projected to Break Net Worth Barrier

    © AFP 2016/ Saul Loeb
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 23 0 0

    Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, might break the $1-trillion personal net worth mark in the next 25 years, according to a report by Oxfam, a consortium of international charity organizations.

    Table football
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Super Rich UK Footballers, Entertainers Exploiting Image Rights to Reduce Tax
    The world's richest man might be the first human to break the $1 trillion personal wealth barrier, over the course of the next 25 years, according to a report by Oxfam, an international group of charity organizations. Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, could reach a $1-trillion wealth mark by 2042, becoming the world's first trillionaire.

    Gates, whose net worth is currently estimated at some $75 billion, according to Forbes magazine's list of world billionaires, will celebrate his 84th birthday in 2042, and his earnings are projected to breach that boundary at around that time.

    Oxfam, an international organization that fights poverty worldwide, bases its predictions on measurements showing that Gates's wealth has grown at an average rate of 11 percent annually since 2009.

    "If billionaires continue to secure these returns, we could see the world's first trillionaire in 25 years," the Oxfam report said.

    "In such an environment, if you are already rich you have to try hard not to keep getting a lot richer."

    Trump Distracts With Kanye West While Appointing More Ultra Rich to His Cabinet
    The report claims that the sum total of net worth attributed to the top eight wealthiest people in the world is larger than the financial resources of the world's poorest 3.6 billion.

    Like most of the super rich, Gates has established charity organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. However, Gates has been known to say that while charity from billionaires is welcome, it can never be a "substitute for adequate and fair taxation."

    In the 2015 Forbes billionaire list, there were 1826 people whose wealth was over $1 billion. A more recent 2016 ranking shows that many of world's richest people, overwhelmingly men, have made their wealth through tech, Internet and communications, as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Larry Ellison (Oracle), Larry Page (Google), and Sergey Brin (Google) are all in the top 20 of the Forbes list.

    Despite often being portrayed as a country of over-the-top rich white oligarchs (see Robbie Williams in "Party like a Russian"), Moscow seems to be far down the list. According to Forbes, Russia's wealthiest man is Leonid Mikhelson, at number 60, with a paltry $14.4 billion, far under Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud, with his somewhat-more-respectable $17.3 billion.

    Related:

    Last Thrill and Testament: Five Rich People Who Left a Surprise in Their Will
    'Failure of Traditional Politics': Trump Win Signals Rise of Super-Rich Leaders
    The Rich Also Cry: Saudi Arabian Gov't Owes Private Firms 'Billions of Dollars'
    Tags:
    report, wealth, rich, Forbes, Oxfam, Bill Gates, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok