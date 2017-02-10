MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian president added that the trade between the countries had stopped decreasing and stabilized in 2016.

"In May, we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. And the experience that we received over this period of time implies that we can overcome the existing difficulties in economy," Putin said at a press conference after his meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor.

"I have a very good forecast regarding this, I believe that this year our trade will grow and come out with a gain," Putin stressed, adding that energy, transport, agriculture, and tourism are the key areas of cooperation between the countries.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Putin Says Slovenian President’s Visit to Russia May Give Positive Impetus

Putin spoke of the prospects of cooperation in the field of energy, underlining that Russia covers 70 percent of the Slovenian demand in natural gas. He also said that Russian companies were prepared to join in the process of creating Slovenian energy generating infrastructure.

Pahor, in his turn, stated that Russia and Slovenia had good perspectives in development of economic relations, despite the sanctions that interfere with the cooperation between the two countries.

"If we sign the agreements that we plan to seal during this visit and in the next months, then despite the current relations between Russia and the West not being perfect our cooperation will grow and exceed $1 billion," Pahor stated.

Pahor arrived in Russia with an official visit earlier on Friday. He said that the parties planned to sign a total of 11 commercial contracts to "increase the trade" between the countries. The sides have also signed a memorandum of cooperation in forestry, as well as an agreement on cooperation in the spheres of counteracting legalization of proceeds from crime, and financing of terrorism.