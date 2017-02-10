Register
20:55 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, during a joint press conference following their meeting

    Russia-Slovenia Bilateral Trade to Show Growth in 2017 Putin

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7220

    Russia and Slovenia can overcome economic issues, while bilateral trade turnover is expected to grow in 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian president added that the trade between the countries had stopped decreasing and stabilized in 2016.

    "In May, we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. And the experience that we received over this period of time implies that we can overcome the existing difficulties in economy," Putin said at a press conference after his meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor.

    "I have a very good forecast regarding this, I believe that this year our trade will grow and come out with a gain," Putin stressed, adding that energy, transport, agriculture, and tourism are the key areas of cooperation between the countries.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin Says Slovenian President’s Visit to Russia May Give Positive Impetus
    Putin spoke of the prospects of cooperation in the field of energy, underlining that Russia covers 70 percent of the Slovenian demand in natural gas. He also said that Russian companies were prepared to join in the process of creating Slovenian energy generating infrastructure.

    Pahor, in his turn, stated that Russia and Slovenia had good perspectives in development of economic relations, despite the sanctions that interfere with the cooperation between the two countries.

    "If we sign the agreements that we plan to seal during this visit and in the next months, then despite the current relations between Russia and the West not being perfect our cooperation will grow and exceed $1 billion," Pahor stated.

    Pahor arrived in Russia with an official visit earlier on Friday. He said that the parties planned to sign a total of 11 commercial contracts to "increase the trade" between the countries. The sides have also signed a memorandum of cooperation in forestry, as well as an agreement on cooperation in the spheres of counteracting legalization of proceeds from crime, and financing of terrorism.

    Related:

    Putin Says Slovenian President’s Visit to Russia May Give Positive Impetus
    Slovenia Interested in Good US-Russian Ties Contributing to World Security
    Anti-Russian Sanctions Most Harmful for Slovenian Agriculture, Dairy Products
    Russia, Slovenia to Sign Gas Deliveries Contract for 2018-2022 on Feb. 10
    Tags:
    trade turnover, Borut Pahor, Vladimir Putin, Slovenia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok