OPEC Oil Production Fell by 1Mln Barrels Per Day in January 2017

© REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin Most Countries Fully Implementing OPEC Oil Cap Deal – Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — OPEC decided to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day, capping the output at a daily 32.5 million barrels. The deal went into effect in January 2017. Saudi Arabia and some other producers cut supply by more than required, the IEA estimated.

OPEC and eleven non-OPEC countries agreed late last year to cut oil production in order to shore up plunging oil prices.

"OPEC crude production fell by 1 mb/d to 32.06 mb/d in January, leading to record initial compliance of 90% with the output agreement," the IEA report reads.

Oil production in countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is projected to rise by 0.4 million barrels a day this year, the report saod.

"After falling by 0.8 mb/d last year, non-OPEC output will grow by 0.4 mb/d in 2017. Growth is mainly in the Americas, where higher prices are fuelling increased investments in US LTO [light tight oil] activity and long lead-time projects are coming on stream in Brazil and Canada," IEA’s monthly report reads.

The IEA estimates that OPEC cut its output by 90 percent of what was agreed upon, to 32.1 million barrels a day. Non-OPEC participants agreed to cut 558,000 barrels a day and have been acting on the commitment, with IEA data showing Russia slashed its output by 100,000 barrels a day in January.

On the global scale, oil supplies dropped by almost 1.5 million barrels a day, with both OPEC and non-OPEC countries producing less. A year ago, world oil production stood at 96.4 million barrels a day.

In December 2016, OPEC states decreased oil production by 221,000 barrels per day in December 2016 down to 33.08 million barrels amid the deal on oil output curtailment.