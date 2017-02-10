Register
13:26 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oil barrel

    OPEC Oil Production Fell by 1Mln Barrels Per Day in January 2017

    © Flickr/ olle svensson
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    Oil production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) dropped by a million barrels per day in the first month of this year, or 90 percent of what was agreed upon last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday.

    A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    Most Countries Fully Implementing OPEC Oil Cap Deal – Russian Energy Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — OPEC decided to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day, capping the output at a daily 32.5 million barrels. The deal went into effect in January 2017. Saudi Arabia and some other producers cut supply by more than required, the IEA estimated.

    OPEC and eleven non-OPEC countries agreed late last year to cut oil production in order to shore up plunging oil prices.

    "OPEC crude production fell by 1 mb/d to 32.06 mb/d in January, leading to record initial compliance of 90% with the output agreement," the IEA report reads.

    Oil production in countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is projected to rise by 0.4 million barrels a day this year, the report saod.

    "After falling by 0.8 mb/d last year, non-OPEC output will grow by 0.4 mb/d in 2017. Growth is mainly in the Americas, where higher prices are fuelling increased investments in US LTO [light tight oil] activity and long lead-time projects are coming on stream in Brazil and Canada," IEA’s monthly report reads.

    The IEA estimates that OPEC cut its output by 90 percent of what was agreed upon, to 32.1 million barrels a day. Non-OPEC participants agreed to cut 558,000 barrels a day and have been acting on the commitment, with IEA data showing Russia slashed its output by 100,000 barrels a day in January.

    On the global scale, oil supplies dropped by almost 1.5 million barrels a day, with both OPEC and non-OPEC countries producing less. A year ago, world oil production stood at 96.4 million barrels a day.

    In December 2016, OPEC states decreased oil production by 221,000 barrels per day in December 2016 down to 33.08 million barrels amid the deal on oil output curtailment.

    Related:

    Oil Deal Boosts Russian Budget by $25.4 Bln - Russian Envoy to Int'l Groups
    To the Barricades: Standing Rock Vows Resistance to Trump and Big Oil
    US Congress May Allow More Oil, Gas Drilling in National Parks
    Tags:
    Oil, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok