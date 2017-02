© AP Photo/ Iranian Senior Vice-President's Office Iran Transfers to Russia 1st Tranche to Finance Bushehr NPP 2nd Stage Project

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Russia and Kuwait discussed the possible construction of an NPP last month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the time, noting that Russia planned to send an energy business mission to Kuwait in the near future.

"Just the other day, Kuwait has expressed interest in exploring Russian technology on building nuclear power plants," Voronkov said.

He cited Rosatom national nuclear corporation's data ranking Russia first among countries constructing NPPs abroad, with projects this year to build 34 units in 12 countries.

