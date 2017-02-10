Russia, Slovenia to Sign Gas Deliveries Contract for 2018-2022 on Feb. 10

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Slovenia will sign a contract on Russian gas deliveries for 2018-2022 during Slovenian President Borut Pahor's visit to Moscow on February 10, a staff member of the Russian Cabinet's office said.

Pahor will meet with President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. He is also expected to take part in the Russia-Slovenia Business Conference under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"During the visit, a new contract on deliveries of Russian natural gas to Slovenia in 2018-2022 is expected to be signed," the official said.

The current contract, which stipulates annual supplies of 830 million cubic meters of natural gas, expires in 2018.