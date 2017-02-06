Russia Produces Foodstuffs Worth $4Bln Amid Embargo on EU Products

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has produced foodstuffs worth $4 billion since it imposed a food embargo in 2014 on some products originating in EU states in response to anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Evgeniy Gromyko said Monday.

"[Russia] has domestically produced foodstuffs worth nearly $4 billion under the import substitution program. These foodstuffs are domestic cheeses, sausages and other products, which had been earlier imported from abroad and then replaced with the domestic products," Gromyko said at a food industry exhibition.

In 2014, Russia imposed a year-long food embargo on the Western countries that had sanctioned Moscow on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis. Russia later prolonged this measure until December 31, 2017, as the sanctions were extended.

The food embargo covers meet, sausages, fish, seafood, fruits, vegetables and other items. The Russian government has increased support of the producers engaged in the import substitution program.