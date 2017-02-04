Easing Tensions? China Wants to Expand Cooperation With US in All Areas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —China and the United States share extensive mutual interests, and continuous cooperation would be mutually beneficial, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi told US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"China hopes that the new US government can work hard together with China, to strengthen high level and other exchanges, maintain the political basis for bilateral relations, expand cooperation bilaterally, regionally and globally in all areas, manage and control disputes and sensitive issues," Yang told Flynn in a telephone call, as paraphrased in a Friday Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, quoted by The Indian Express.

Flynn reportedly responded by saying that the US government was committed to strong bilateral relations, and was willing to promote communication with China in order to achieve cooperation with regard to bilateral, regional and global affairs.

US President Donald Trump has criticized China for its "unfair" trade practices and threatened to impose a high blanket tariff on Chinese goods. However, in January, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that China wanted to promote "stable and healthy" trade relations with Trump’s administration to make profit for both of the economies.

Trump also said in an interview to The Wall Street Journal that the "One China" policy on Taiwan was up for negotiations and he was not fully committed to it, following a phone conversation with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.