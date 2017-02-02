Russia Ready to Fully Finance Construction of Hungary's Paks NPP - Putin

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) — Putin said the project is worth 12 billion euros, of which 80 percent was supposed to be supplied by a Russian loan.
"I informed the prime minister about other possible options. We are ready to finance all 100 percent, then the terms of the agreement should be a little bit different," Putin said at a news conference after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
According to Putin, Russia attaches great significance to Russian energy giant Gazprom's project to build two new power units at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, worth 12 billion euros.
On November 19, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure against Hungary to determine whether the financing of the Paks project complies with EU public procurement rules.
