UK Intends to Adopt EU Free Trade Deals With 40 Countries Post-Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that, "EU-Korea and EU-Switzerland account for about 80 percent or so of the trade by value. They are clearly the ones we would prioritize."

"The department's priorities are… the ability to adopt the EU FTAs, that currently exist, the 40 or so agreements. We would like to do them," Fox told the International Trade Committee.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville Something is Rotten in British State as MP Warns of Riots If Brexit Bill Blocked in Parliament

According to Fox, the United Kingdom sees these as "transitions," with changes to the format of the current agreements — an easier process than negotiating new agreements.

In mid-January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May laid out her government’s plan for a "hard Brexit," which detailed the the UK departure from the EU Single Market. Instead, the nation will seek a free trade agreement with the bloc, in an effort to continue strong ties with the EU member states.

The United Kingdom is expected to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, which will mark the official start of the UK exit from the European Union.