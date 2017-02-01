Russian, US Business Circles Urge Restoration of Cooperation - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Late January, the head of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs said that Russian businesses expect a balanced and unbiased approach from the United States, anticipating a change in Moscow-Washington ties.

Meanwhile, the Russian presidential business ombudsman said that Russia-US business ties will start developing despite sanctions if US President Donald Trump gives the signal.

“If we speak of the relations of the business circles, they remain the same, they continue calling for establishment, for organization of cooperation,” Ushakov told reporters.

US-Russian ties soured under Barack Obama after Washington introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged meddling in the internal Ukrainian conflict. US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly called for better ties with Moscow in his campaign speeches.