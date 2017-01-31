Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project Must Comply With EU Laws - Merkel

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Only private interests are involved in the project on the German side, she added, stressing that this implies that the project must thus follow regulations applicable to the private sector.
"We consider this a business project which our private companies are taking part in, it must be given the necessary approvals, it must comply with European law," Merkel said at a press conference after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm.
In August, the partners withdrew a joint venture request in Poland, a month after Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) objected to its establishment. Germany has approved the creation of the joint venture.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why? What is it to do with the EU? It would be interesting to see what defence and petro-chemical interests Merkel has? Why is she so focused on the interests of the oil industry, above her own citizens? Is it owing to coerce or blackmail, that causes her to act in the manner she does? All her buddies, in the US, have lost their power and jobs, is she isolated, together with her EU Comrades? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete merkel is the devil...
anne00marie
lsammart