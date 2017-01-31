Register
13:35 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Karlshamn Harbor

    Swedish Port Cheers as Gov't Green-Lights Nord Stream 2 Despite 'Security Risks'

    © Wikipedia
    Business
    Get short URL
    118820

    In December, the Swedish government said it loud and clear that leasing Swedish ports to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project would detrimentally affect Sweden's defense interests. Yesterday, the government made a surprising U-turn to the joy of the municipality that was counting on the Russian project.

    Sweden bear
    © Flickr/ alisdair
    Stockholm's Bear in the Woods: Park Rangers Asked to Patrol Swedish Forests for Spies
    In the long run, the Swedish government had to submit to the incessant pressure from Karlshamn Municipality, which was looking forward to store pipes for Nord Stream 2 in return for a generous reward, and green-lit the pipeline project despite remaining security concerns, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    On Monday, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist made it clear that the security assessment remained the same, namely that the use of the port by the Russians would "affect the Swedish defense negatively." Nevertheless, the Swedish government ruled the risks to be "manageable." The Coast Guard, Customs Service, Security Service and Defense Forces will cooperate continuously to assess "possible risks and threats," posed by the Russians.

    Karlshamn municipal councilor Per-Ola Mattsson is pleased to have succeeded in the protracted fight for the pipeline, which was earlier estimated to bring the municipality at least 100 million SEK ($11mln) in revenues, as well as provide a welcome boost to its job market. In June 2016, Karlshamn arranged for the port company to buy the land from the municipality in order to later rent out the place to Gazprom, which is in charge of Nord Stream. Additionally, the municipality presented evidence of about 700 port calls from Russian ships a year, advocating that it would thus be illogical to ban Nord Stream while allowing other traffic.

    "We are satisfied to have reached the goal. A bit stubborn are we, perhaps," a glad Per-Ola Mattsson said, as quoted by Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

    Coast of Karlshamn
    © Flickr/ BTHofficiell
    Stubborn Swedish Municipality Still Striving to Join Nord Stream 2
    According to the Board of Karlshamn AB, which manages the port, an agreement with the Dutch shipping company Wasco Coatings Europe BV specifically guarantees that no Russian ships will be used for the project.

    As one of the largest of its kind in Sweden, Karlshamn harbor is used for imports of oil and gas from Russia, being free from ice and tides. According to Mats Olsson, the CEO of the port of Karlshamn, it is in the port's "DNA" to base its activity on cooperation, open borders and trade. According to Olsson, Karlshamn has for many years been working to generate new cargo flows between the Nordic countries and China, though, among others, Russia and the Trans-Siberian Railway.

    "This is the reality that we must relate to," Mats Olsson said in a statement. "Long-tern development of Karlshamn while deliberately excluding ships and cargo from Russia or with some Russian connection is not possible," he added.

    The Cathedral of Intercession of the Virgin (St.Basil's Cathedral) in Red Square, Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Finnish Ambassador to Sweden: Russia Won't Disappear, Deal With It
    Karlshamn Municipality obstinately defended its interest in Russia's Baltic pipeline and refused to backtrack even regardless of increasing press from the Swedish government, unlike its competitor Slite harbor on the island of Gotland, which backpedaled immediately after the authorities raised a warning finger. Gotland's rejection is estimated to have resulted in a SEK60mln ($6.5mln) worth of lost profit

    Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström explained that the situation in Slite and Karlshamn was different. In Slite, Nord Stream personnel would have direct self-service access to the berth for two years, whereas Karlshamn harbor will be attended by its own staff. At present, Swedish efforts to re-militarize Gotland after nearly a decade of disarmament are underway, which also affected the unlucky outcome of Gotland's bid.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Cossacks Are Coming!': Swedish Peace Activist Mocks Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Dubious Honor: Germany, Ukraine, Sweden Lead the Way in Anti-Russian Media Bias
    Dissenting Swedish Journalist Gets Lambasted for 'Spreading Russian Propaganda'
    Sweden Backtracks on Baltic Gas Project For Fear of Russian 'Bugs'
    Self-Inflicted Fears of Russian Aggression Scare Swedes From Nord Stream 2
    Swedish Islanders Ready to Strike Deal With Russians Despite 'Security Threats'
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Scandinavia, Gotland Island, Baltic Sea, Sweden, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok