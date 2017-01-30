Register
17:52 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fifty Euro note

    Eurozone Economic Sentiment Posts Six-Year High as German Inflation Advances

    © Flickr/ Images Money
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    Germany drove the improvement in Eurozone’s economic confidence in January 2017, which might further complicate Berlin’s already¬-tense relations with the nations of Southern Europe, mainly due to their different economic outlook and view of monetary policies.

    Kristian Rouz – Economic confidence in the common currency area hit its highest point since early 2011 in January, a report from the European Commission said on Monday, despite concerns regarding the Italian banking sector and Greek debt.

    Euro
    © AFP 2016/ MARTTI KAINULAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    ECB to Keep Pumping Money While Greek , Italian Woes Threaten Eurozone
    The European Central Bank (ECB) therefore finds itself under more pressure to normalize monetary policies in the form of possible rate hikes and a withdrawal of stimulus; German inflation accelerated in January.

    The European Commission said their measure of business and consumer confidence hit a six-year high at 108.2 compared to 107.8 in December 2016, surpassing the previous estimates that this metric would remain static. The stagnant Eurozone economy showed signs of improvement, driven by Germany's powerhouse economy, where inflation seems to have taken off in the most prominent industrial regions.

    Regional inflation data, published early on Monday in Germany, indicated that prices have advanced 2.1 percent in North Rhine-Westfalen, 2.3pc in Saxony, and 2.4pc in Hesse, where the ECB is headquartered in the city of Frankfurt-am-Main. Additionally, inflation in Brandenburg, home to the nation’s capital, Berlin, and Bavaria, added 1.7pc.

    These numbers fall in line with the ECB’s inflation target of 2pc, indicating that, out of the entire Eurozone, Germany is not only the biggest, most sustainable and successful economy, but is also the healthiest. Subsequently, these figures add to the frustration of the Germans as their nation is confined to the limitations imposed by the economic union with less successful national economies, particularly those of the Southern Europe.

    Eurozone
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Finance Chief Warns of Collapse of 'Fragile' Eurozone
    Wolfgang Schaeuble, the German Finance Minister, said these numbers might stir more “political problems” as Germany is increasingly insistent that the ECB should be more decisive in normalizing the Eurozone's monetary conditions.

    However, Italy and Greece, mired in banking sector deficiencies and excessive public debt woes, respectively, would not weather higher central bank borrowing costs.

    “It’s a completely overblown discussion,” Carsten Brzeski of Frankfurt-based ING-DiBa AG said. “As long as you have core inflation of around 1 percent in Germany, there really isn’t any reason to worry. You also have to ask yourself ‘can the ECB even react?”’

    Meanwhile, as economic sentiment has improved in January across the Eurozone, calls for the ECB to wrap up its stimulus package are becoming more prominent outside of Germany as well. ECB President Mario Draghi, however, said it is still premature to discuss any potential stimulus withdrawal as core inflation is still weak at below 1pc, and the economic outlook is marred, including because of the perceived trade disruptions on the British front.

    “Short-term sentiment indicators are quite positive but there’s a lot of risk and a high probability that they won’t be matched by growth picking up,” Aline Schuiling of Amsterdam-based ABN Amro Bank NV said. “It’s a bit early to be overly optimistic and confident.”

    Eurozone
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Eurozone Growth Falters at 0.3pc in Q3 on German Slowdown
    In Germany, however, not everything is perfectly well. Specifically, German business sentiment declined slightly at the start of the year, and the manufacturing and services sectors retreated to their four-month lows. Overall inflation in Germany, nonetheless, has picked up to 2pc in January, giving Berlin just enough evidence to push through with the tighter borrowing costs agenda.

    Eurozone economic growth has likely picked up to 0.4pc year-on-year in the fourth quarter due to the acceleration in Germany and Spain, meaning that even though German inflation is a clear sign to the ECB, Draghi might not be rushing to remove the stimulus, thus putting economic growth under downward pressure.

    On the ECB Executive Board, Sabine Lautenschlaeger reiterated that “all preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exist,” and that monetary policy normalization is to be hotly debated. Jens Weidmann, President of the German Bundesbank, warned that extended stimulus in the form of bond buyouts and low borrowing costs is stirring unnecessary risks.

    “You have periphery states with very low inflation because capacity isn’t fully utilized there, and Germany, where a higher capacity utilization results in a stronger upward trend of prices,” Stefan Kipar of Munich-based Bayerische Landesbank said. “It’s a mathematical equation – even when the ECB reaches its goal of inflation just below 2 percent on average, some countries will have lower rates while others will overshoot.”

    Such a discrepancy between the more disciplined North and the South, which is mired in debt and economic inefficacy, is a challenge to broader Eurozone political stability, and has been debated since the common currency area encountered its first economic difficulties in the mid-2000s. A solution has not yet been found, as the nations with such drastically different economic models as Germany and Portugal, for example, would require different central bank approach to monetary policy, which, within the single currency area, is hardly possible.

    Related:

    ECB to Keep Pumping Money While Greek , Italian Woes Threaten Eurozone
    Greek Bailout Deal on Track as Eurozone Faces Election Realities
    Greece Never Questioned Eurozone State’s Membership - PM
    EU Finance Chief Warns of Collapse of 'Fragile' Eurozone
    Eurozone Unemployment Rate in November 2016 Lowest in 7 Years - Eurostat
    Tags:
    euro, inflation, The European Central Bank (ECB), eurozone, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok