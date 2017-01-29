Register
17:37 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Housing crisis

    US Real Estate Under Pressure as Fed Prepares to Stop Mortgage Reinvestments

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 161140

    US housing prices are bound to fall from their current near-record highs if the US Federal Reserve goes ahead with another rate hike and halts mortgage-backed security (MBS) reinvestment in order to fend off the heat from the White House and Congress stemming from concern about the bank’s bloated balance sheet.

    Kristian Rouz – The US Federal Reserve will stop its mortgage and mortgage-backed security (MBS) reinvestments in April 2018 in order to prevent further expansion of its $4.2-trillion balance sheet, a negative signal to the US real estate market.

    A clock sits outside of Trump Tower at midnight
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US Real Estate Prices May Grow by 15-30% in Long Term Due to Trump’s Election
    After the 10-year commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) issued at the height of the mortgage meltdown in 2007 expire this year, real estate prices are likely to tumble due to a projected decline in effective demand. Higher Fed rates will also contribute to a contraction in demand as credit affordability is declining, meaning that already sky-high US property prices might be peaking.

    According to Morgan Stanley, the termination of Fed MBS reinvestment will result in higher mortgage costs for consumers, falling in line with the gradual normalisation in the regulator’s interest rate policies.

    "Applying this informal guidance to our expectation for the rates path leads us to believe the Fed will halt its MBS reinvestments in April 2018," Morgan Stanley said. "Ending Treasury reinvestments is not necessary for a gradual normalization of the balance sheet; the economy should grow into the Fed's Treasury portfolio within about a decade."

    The Fed has been relentlessly criticised by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for having dramatically expanded its balance sheet during the past eight years to no avail as economic growth remains feeble and domestic US investment is low. While the new White House administration is tackling the issue of Fed independence, and the GOP-controlled House is weighing a Fed reform, the regulator might seek to reduce its bloated balance sheet as soon as it can.

    Any substantial effort in this regard would likely not be feasible in 2017, as the refinancing of 10-year CMBS issued during the mortgage crisis will need Fed assistance. April 2018 is thus the earliest the regulator will be able to address the issue.

    "We believe the FOMC will halt its reinvestments of MBS in April 2018, preceded by a ramp-up in messaging and an announcement at the March 2018 FOMC statement," Morgan Stanley said.

    Since the Great Recession, the Fed has increased its base interest costs twice, in December 2015 and December 2016; another two hikes are expected this year. The normalisation of monetary conditions has made mortgages more expensive. For example, after the Fed moved interest rates from 0.25-0.5pc to 0.5-0.75pc last month, the average cost of a 30-year fixed US mortgage increased by roughly 1pc, from about 3.50pc to 4.50pc.

    10 dollar bill
    © Flickr/ frankieleon
    US Housing, Trade Data Might Boost Q3 GDP Amid Manufacturing Drag
    The Fed is holding some $1.76 trln in MBS, compared to its Treasury bond portfolio of $2.46 trln, and the Fed’s balance sheet is worth roughly 22pc of the US GDP, which is hazardously high, given the current lack of sustainability in US economic expansion.

    The regulator is unlikely to halt its Treasury reinvestments since the US government’s debt is strategically more important than the debts of mortgage borrowers. Subsequently, as the demand for mortgages is poised to decline, the real estate prices, particularly in the residential segment, will drop.

    Several banks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, have said that they have noticed that demand for mortgages has dipped.

    Wells Fargo, the biggest US mortgage dealer, said applications for new mortgage loans crashed 40pc at the end of 4Q16, to $30 bln worth of potential loans. The lender’s mortgage revenue dropped to $6.1 bln in 2016, the lowest since crisis-ravaged 2009.

    BofA, for their part, saw a 43pc decline in mortgage applications.

    “It’s a rate-sensitive product,” Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said. “The sudden rise in long-term rates caused a noticeable decline in applications.”

    Overall, mortgage loan issuance is projected to drop 17pc in 2017, to $1.5 trln, as estimated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. After the Fed halts its MBS reinvestment, the contraction will be even more dramatic, particularly so, given the even higher base interest rates at that point.

    As credit affordability suffers, the expected decline in home prices might help stave off some longer-term housing affordability issues, while the Fed’s meddling with this segment of the open market is also deemed a positive development.

    Related:

    Chinese Splash the Cash on US Real Estate But Congress Recommends Investment Ban
    US Real Estate Prices May Grow by 15-30% in Long Term Due to Trump’s Election
    Trump Effect? New Zealand Real Estate Sees Spike in American Interest
    Tags:
    housing crisis, housing sector, housing, real estate, US Federal Reserve, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok