Results of Putin, Trump Phone Talks Positive Signal for Business - RDIF

Trump, Putin Agree on Need for Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The results of a Saturday phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are a positive signal for business and investors and show a possibility to restore cooperation, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Trump held the first phone conversation after the inauguration of the US president.

"Focus on the restoration of a trade and economic cooperation is very important. The results of the first phone talks between the Russian and the US presidents are a positive signal for business and investors and show the possibility to restore cooperation between our countries, including in the investment sphere," Dmitriev said.

He added that the RDIF had created and was going to present a list of 10 priority projects that for cooperation in the investment sphere to US partners.