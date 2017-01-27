Register
17:05 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Microsoft Corporation Chairman, Bill Gates

    US Q4 Corporate Earnings Rebound Driven by Tech, Hampered by High Taxes

    © East News/ UPI Photo/keizo Mori
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 54031

    Investors welcomed the rebound in profits in the US corporate sector, expecting further gains down the line stemming from the Trump administration's business-friendly policies; however, there are mounting risks to market sustainability as the current economic cycle is nearing its end.

    People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the Wall Street in New York
    © AFP 2016/ JEWEL SAMAD
    Dow Breaks Through 20,000: Corporate Recovery or Cash-Out Time?
    Kristian Rouz – The commercial revenues of US private sector enterprises posted signs of a rebound after five consecutive quarters of cooling as tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft, and Intel all reported gains in cloud services profits.

    Corporate sector optimism has gained further support from stronger consumer confidence and moderate growth in the energy sector, while anticipations of protectionist customs tariffs, lower taxes and greater infrastructure spending from the US budget have all brightened the outlook for this year. However, the still-high corporate taxes somewhat hindered the private sector sentiment.

    The Q4 earnings of Alphabet Inc., the owner of Google, surpassed previous estimates due to a rapid expansion of the company's cloud-computing services and a surge in YouTube advertising. High taxation rates, on the other hand, impaired the investors' cheer.

    George Soros
    © Flickr/ Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung
    Germany Follows US Fact-Checking Institute Sponsored by Soros on War Path Against 'Fake News'
    Google advertising advanced 17.4pc to $22.4 bln in 4Q16, and the expansion in Android app sales, hardware, such as Google phones, and cloud services has been buoyant and is poised to gain further momentum. Alphabet's revenue from other sources rose 62pc to $3.4 bln.

    Overall, Alphabet's revenue rose 23pc, by $21.2 bln year-on-year, compared to earlier market predictions of a $20.6-billion growth. Profit-per-equity, however, fell short of estimates at $9.36 compared to $9.63 expected earlier because of prohibitively high corporate taxes, at 22pc now compared to 5pc one year earlier.

    On Wall Street, Alphabet's stock dropped 2.2pc as lower profitability weighed on investor sentiment, stirring concern regarding excessive governmental interference and hindering the effects of an actual business expansion.

    "It was a good quarter revenue-wise, but margins were a little light because some of the strongest revenue growth came from licensing and other business that are less profitable," Ken Sena of Evercore ISI said.

    Another tech major, Microsoft, also beat earlier predictions, mainly due to the rapid expansion in its cloud services, where revenue almost doubled for certain products. Orders for hardware, such as data-center processors, also posted gains.

    "As long as the cloud is growing, people are happy," Mark Moerdler of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. said. "If margins are growing, people are even happier."

    Surveillance
    © Flickr/ Truthout.org
    Microsoft Workers Sue Over PTSD Caused by Porn - Lawsuit
    One of Microsoft's most popular products, cloud-powered Office 365, saw a greater demand from both individual and corporate clients, with sales having increased by 47pc. About 25 mln users have purchased a subscription to Office 365 at this point.

    Microsoft is aiming to increase its revenues to $20 bln per year in their cloud business alone. Currently, the figure stands at $14 bln.

    Meanwhile, Intel saw a 30-percent annualized increase in sales of cloud server chips. However, orders from private and governmental entities dropped 7pc year-on-year.

    "It's moving to the public cloud, it's moving to those areas at a faster rate than I think we expected," Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, said.

    In other sectors, further gains in oil prices supported investor confidence in energy stocks, and overall, US corporate profits are poised to gain some 7pc for the fourth quarter, their largest gain in two years.

    "If all the economic data is good, if the earnings are good and the market doesn't really seem to think anything (President Trump) says or does is negative, I don't see any downside," Randy Frederick of Austin, TX-based Charles Schwab said.

    A pair of traders confer at a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Wall Street Traders 'Should Have Been Jailed' For 2008 Financial Crisis
    The US fourth quarter GDP report is expected early on Friday, and is likely to show a 2.2-percent expansion, typical for the weak Obama-era recovery, and insufficient to further boost the financial markets' sentiment.

    For this year, investors are expecting a 10-percent gain in their revenues, based off their expectations of the Trump administration's plan to invest $1 trln in infrastructure. However, as the current 10-year economic cycle draws to a close, the anticipated economic and financial market expansion might be damaged to profit-taking closer to the decade's end.

    "We think there is going to be a cost to this growth in the form of a downturn in 2019 — if we get the full Trump plan, there is a bigger boom in 2017 and 2018, then a bigger bust in 2019," Tim Drayson of Legal & General Investment Management said.

    Related:

    Google Blacklists 200 Publisher Sites to Quell 'Fake News'
    Google Files Complaint Against Moscow Court Within Anti-Monopoly Case
    Department of Justice and Microsoft Battle in Court Over User Privacy
    Microsoft: We ‘Went Too Far’ with ‘Painful’ Windows 10 Updates
    Tags:
    private sector, big corporations, Intel, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft, Google, Donald Trump, Brian Krzanich, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok