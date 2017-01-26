Peso Falls Against Dollar After Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump

Nieto tweeted on Thursday morning he informed the White House he would not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with Trump in Washington, DC.
The Mexican president appeared to be responding to a previous tweet from Trump earlier in the day suggesting that Nieto cancel his visit if Mexico was not prepared to pay for the new border wall that Trump announced to start building in an executive order on Wednesday.
The two met in Mexico City on August 31, 2016 when Trump was running to become US president.
n the US-Mexico border, cutting grant money from sanctuary cities; and ensuring arrested illegal immigrants are immediately deported from the United States.
Trump’s plan to reinstate the Secure Communities deportation program will funnel more people into detention and deportation proceedings based on racial profiling, Shah claimed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nieto seems confused about who the US government is supposed to serve.
jas