US State of Pennsylvania Faces $112Mln Deficit if Obamacare Repealed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pennsylvania’s health departments face a deficit of $111,991,355 over the next five years if Obamacare is repealed, according to the release.

"Repealing the Prevention and Public Health Fund would resonate beyond the federal level and hit state and local health departments hard," Murphy stated. "The loss of this funding in the coming years arrives at a time when major health threats, like infectious diseases and the opioid epidemic, are on the rise."

Murphy also said the PPHF is "vital to help protect the health of the nearly 13 million people who call Pennsylvania home."

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to week to lay the ground to repeal and replace Obamacare. The executive order confirmed Trump’s campaign pledge to seek to replace Obamacare as quickly as possible.