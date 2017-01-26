Register
15:17 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk on the black sanded beach in Vik, Iceland, near the Volcano Katla

    Tourism Booming, Crisis Looming in Iceland

    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 12920

    The Nordic nation of Iceland has gone from relative obscurity to international fame, following dramatic volcano eruptions and its national football team exploits that made international headlines. Never before have so many tourists flocked to Iceland, and the booming tourism industry is helping the country overcome an economic crisis.

    In 2016, nearly 1.8 million tourists visited the diminutive island nation of just 330,000 inhabitants, which marks a 40 percent increase compared to 2015, according to recent figures from the Icelandic Tourism Board. Remarkably, the largest growth was recorded in December, which is by far the coldest and the darkest time of the year in Scandinavia. During the extended Christmas period, Iceland welcomed 76 percent more tourists compared with the previous year.

    At present, Iceland has an unemployment rate of about 2 percent and an annual growth rate of 4 percent, with tourism having become the island nation's biggest industry, overtaking fisheries.

    In guidebooks, Iceland is being marketed primarily for its pristine nature. Hundreds of thousands of tourists are drawn to its glaciers, lagoons, bleak frozen-lava-landscapes, black sand beaches and geysers despite the lack of sunlight, strong winds and notoriously unreliable Atlantic weather.

     

    That day we got our bums out in front of the #icebergs and the bus of tourists. #nudist #diceland #iceland #bumsoutgunsout

    Фото опубликовано Danny Bent (@danny_bent) Янв 26 2017 в 2:54 PST

     

    Ironically, the tourist boom itself was triggered by a natural calamity. In 2010, ash from the Eyjafjallajökull volcano disrupted air traffic across Europe, cancelling thousands of flights, and for many people this put Iceland on the world map. In 2016, the unbelievable football feats by the Icelandic national squad in the European Championship reinforced Icelanders' Viking heritage.

    A photo showing the Hekla volcano on the Heimaey island, belonging to the Vestmann archipelago
    © AFP 2016/ MARCEL MOCHET
    Brace Yourselves! New Monster Volcanic Eruption Nears in Iceland
    Despite the fact that the total number of tourists already exceeds Iceland's home population five-fold, the island can handle up to three million visitors a year, Skúli Mogensen, owner of WOW Air, which shipped one third of last year's tourist crop to Iceland, told Danish Radio. At the same time, Mogensen warned against over-developing the island to preserve a genuine Icelandic feel.

    Another threat stemming from Iceland's storming success as a tourist destination is the formation of a new economic bubble, as it already happened in 2008, when Iceland's bloated banking sector lost its momentum and collapsed. In the following years, unemployment spiked to almost 12 percent, the country's stock market fell by 95 percent, whereas interest rates on loans rose by 300 percent. Many Icelanders had to sell their businesses, homes and cars.

    Football Soccer - England v Iceland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Viking Spoils: Icelandic Football Squad's Heroic Feats Net Millions
    Economics professor Þórólfur Matthíasson of the University of Iceland, Reykjavík, warned against overcapacity in the tourism industry at the expense of other branches. According to Matthíasson, the influx of tourists is making Iceland increasingly expensive. While the Icelandic krona bolsters its stance against other currencies, it may stop the flow of tourists. In Matthíasson's judgment, Iceland should rather develop a plan B to manage tourism, before something goes terribly wrong with the country's economy.

    "Instead of having these dramatic ups and downs, I would like to see a more balanced development," Þórólfur Matthíasson told Danish Radio, warning of the risk of a new crisis growing every day.

    "People are buying and building more and more. But this firm faith in the inexhaustible well alone does not hold water. Someday it will dry out," Icelandic entrepreneur and horse breeder Diddi Bárðarson told Danish Radio, recollecting bitter experiences of his own from 1980s.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Irate Icelandic Girl Quits Beauty Contest to Protest 'Body Shaming'
    Bad Santa: Oslo Leaves Iceland Without Christmas Trees
    Icelandic Footballers Clash With Danish Nationalists Over 'Hate Propaganda'
    Obsessed With Iceland? The Hottest Facts on the Tiny Island Nation
    Iceland Consoles Sore English Football Losers With Whale Safari
    Tags:
    economic crisis, tourism, Scandinavia, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok