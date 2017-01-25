Indonesia to Scrap Plans to Join TPP Deal After US Withdrawal - Official

© AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm US Economic World Standing Unaffected by TPP Exit - Senator Shelby

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP.

"Kalla had initially confirmed that Indonesia was interested to join TPP, but since the US was no longer in TPP, the plan would not be followed up," Dewi Fortuna Anwar said, as quoted by the Indonesian Antara News agency.

She added that Indonesia had expressed interest in the free trade deal, because of the potential market opportunities it could provide to Jakarta, but Washington's withdrawal from the TPP would decrease the interest of the Asian nation in the project.

The new US president has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between the United States and 11 other Pacific-Rim states both during the campaign and after the victory in the election. The politician has repeatedly called the accord signed in February 2016 a disaster, which would be harmful for the people working in the United States.