Indonesia to Scrap Plans to Join TPP Deal After US Withdrawal - Official

"Kalla had initially confirmed that Indonesia was interested to join TPP, but since the US was no longer in TPP, the plan would not be followed up," Dewi Fortuna Anwar said, as quoted by the Indonesian Antara News agency.
She added that Indonesia had expressed interest in the free trade deal, because of the potential market opportunities it could provide to Jakarta, but Washington's withdrawal from the TPP would decrease the interest of the Asian nation in the project.
The new US president has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between the United States and 11 other Pacific-Rim states both during the campaign and after the victory in the election. The politician has repeatedly called the accord signed in February 2016 a disaster, which would be harmful for the people working in the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete RUSSIA needs a PACE SO BADLY, is beyond comprehension , why Russia WASTE it's time running behind west and not talking acre of domestic problems., THIS will create a BIG trade org.
cast235
Will add many countries instead of looking for E.U PACE that ALL is do is running the friendship thing trying to get EEU, CIS and others to sign a paper condemning Russia.
LIKE BASES they needed EXTRA BAD.
I would be at SINAI long ago requesting at IRAN, that may face NO FLY ZONES once it breaks the deal, using U.S rejection as an excuse. Instead of just let the others DO.
AFRICA bases. I mean everywhere. Will protect ship lanes. , and prevent REGIME CHANGES. I'll sign a mutual protection with ALL that wish. They get S400 and soon S 500 FREE!!!! And many other things , some could be leased and run by Russia.