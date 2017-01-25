Register
19:35 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump looks up after signing the final of three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Indonesia to Scrap Plans to Join TPP Deal After US Withdrawal - Official

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Business
    Get short URL
    16041

    Indonesian authorities will abandon their plans to join the group of countries, united by the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, after the decision of the US administration to leave the deal, the deputy secretary of the country's Vice President Jusuf Kalla said Wednesday.

    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    US Economic World Standing Unaffected by TPP Exit - Senator Shelby
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP.

    "Kalla had initially confirmed that Indonesia was interested to join TPP, but since the US was no longer in TPP, the plan would not be followed up," Dewi Fortuna Anwar said, as quoted by the Indonesian Antara News agency.

    She added that Indonesia had expressed interest in the free trade deal, because of the potential market opportunities it could provide to Jakarta, but Washington's withdrawal from the TPP would decrease the interest of the Asian nation in the project.

    The new US president has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between the United States and 11 other Pacific-Rim states both during the campaign and after the victory in the election. The politician has repeatedly called the accord signed in February 2016 a disaster, which would be harmful for the people working in the United States.

    Related:

    Trump Keeps Faith With US Industrial States by Killing TPP - Ex-Senate Adviser
    Trump Team Confident US Can Replace TPP With Bilateral Trade Deals
    US Withdrawal From TPP Instead of Improving Deal May Be Negative - Senator Kaine
    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, United States, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      RUSSIA needs a PACE SO BADLY, is beyond comprehension , why Russia WASTE it's time running behind west and not talking acre of domestic problems., THIS will create a BIG trade org.
      Will add many countries instead of looking for E.U PACE that ALL is do is running the friendship thing trying to get EEU, CIS and others to sign a paper condemning Russia.
      LIKE BASES they needed EXTRA BAD.
      I would be at SINAI long ago requesting at IRAN, that may face NO FLY ZONES once it breaks the deal, using U.S rejection as an excuse. Instead of just let the others DO.
      AFRICA bases. I mean everywhere. Will protect ship lanes. , and prevent REGIME CHANGES. I'll sign a mutual protection with ALL that wish. They get S400 and soon S 500 FREE!!!! And many other things , some could be leased and run by Russia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok