Lawsuit Filed in US Against Russia's Sberbank 'Fraud Act' - Bank CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A $750-million claim over the case on alleged Russian corporate raiding against Pavlovskgranit, one of the largest granite producers in Europe, has been filed in the United States with 22 individuals and legal entities in the defendants list.

"We finished with this story in 2011… This is one more PR action. Sometimes we have such cases… This is a typical act of fraud… Our banking is connected with the fact that we have to resolutely defend our interests in some cases," Gref said at a press conference.

Sberbank, Sberbank Capital, Promsvyazbank, the Sberbank CEO and his son Oleg Gref, as well as Yuri Zhukov, a co-owner of the National Non-Metal Company are among the defendants.

The lawsuit was filed by PPF Management LLC law firm at the request of Sergey Poymanov and Irina Podgornaya — former major shareholders of the Pavlovskgranit company accusing the defendants of attempts to eliminate the company as a major competitor on the Russian granite market and to seize its assets.