TransCanada Stocks Jump 3% After Trump Decides to Renew Constructing Keystone XL

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — On Tuesday afternoon, TransCanada’s stocks were up 3.54 percent, according to financial websites.

Earlier in the day, Trump signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines that former President Barack Obama quashed by vetoing a bill to allow the construction in February.

TransCanada stated after Trump’s announcement that it was in the process of renewing its application to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

The 1,179-mile pipeline would link the oil sands region in the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska and all the way south to the oil refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley welcomed Trump’s decision, saying it would create more jobs and diversify the Canadian economy.