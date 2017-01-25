Register
25 January 2017
    Toyota Prado

    Toyota Invests $600Mln to Modernize Indiana SUV Plant, Adds 400 Jobs

    Business
    Toyota stated that it would add 400 jobs and invest $600 million to modernize its plant in the US State of Indiana to meet growing SUV demand.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Japanese automaker Toyota will add 400 jobs and invest $600 million to modernize its plant in the US State of Indiana to meet growing SUV demand, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

    “The company will add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, investing $600 million to meet the strong and growing demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire plant,” the release stated. “This expansion project is part of Toyota’s localization strategy to build vehicles where they are sold.”

    Toyota’s decision comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that the automobile manufacturer will pay a substantial border tax unless it changed its plans to build a new plant in Mexico.

    The project is set to begin in fall 2019, the release noted, and will add 40,000 Highlanders annually. The Princeton, Indiana plant created over 400,000 vehicles in 2016, the release added.

    During his campaign, Trump frequently told supporters he would institute a 35 percent tax on US companies who made their products outside the United States and then tried to import them back into the country to sell.

    Toyota, Indiana, United States
      marcanhalt
      There are going to be a lot more new cars on the road, all across America,, before Trump is through, so the investment is a pittance to begin with.
