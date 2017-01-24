India-UAE to Explore Joint-Production of Aircraft

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) − The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is visiting India and will be the Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations. The Crown Prince will be accompanied by a big delegation including prominent businessmen.

During the visit, India and UAE will strengthen defense and security cooperation and may sign some crucial agreements.

"We are looking at armaments, we are looking at armoured personnel carriers. We are looking at joint-production of aircraft," Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Amar Sinha told journalists during a press conference on Tuesday.

India and UAE are also likely to discuss the production of a portion of Rafale in India.

"For example, as in the case of Rafale, which we are buying and UAE is also using (the Rafale), there is some interest. This is something that we can do together in terms of portion of the Rafale that would be built in India. Those are the areas that we are identifying and will work together," Amar Sinha added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also discuss issues related to security cooperation.

"We will be working with them with intelligence sharing on specific terrorist threats besides on larger security issues such as their air defense systems, their anti-piracy patrolling. We are also cooperating on maritime and cyber security that emerges from online radicalization," added Sinha.