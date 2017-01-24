Brexit Raises Uncertainty Among German Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Treier, German companies fear that the Brexit plan outlined by UK Prime Minister Theresa May could change after the UK Supreme Court ruled earlier in the day to ban government from triggering Article 50 for Brexit talks without the parliament's authorization.

"The path to Brexit is marked by new questions. It raises uncertainty among German companies," Treier was quoted as saying by the Bild newspaper.

May is expected to begin the formal talks on the withdrawal by the end of March after London invokes the Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty, following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

Last Tuesday, May laid down 12 points of her Brexit plan, saying that she wanted to get the United Kingdom out of the EU single market and to partially leave the customs union. At the same time, she expressed hope the United Kingdom would manage to agree on zero tariffs with the European Union, and continue to cooperate in certain areas.