TPP Cannot Enter Into Force Without US - Canada’s Foreign Ministry

© AP Photo/ Andres Kudacki Mexico to Start Bilateral TPP Talks Immediately After US Withdrawal - President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the withdrawal from the 12-nation free trade agreement. TTP was a key policy of former US President Barack Obama's second term.

"The agreement cannot enter into force without the United States," Nystrom said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump often criticized the TPP agreement and called it a "terrible deal," which is harmful for US workers.

The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States.

Trump is expected to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as well.