Trump Vows to Impose 'Substantial Border Tax' for Firms Moving Abroad

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump explained if a company wants to fire its employees in the United States and build factories elsewhere, "and then thinks that that product is just going to flow across the border into the United States, that’s not going to happen."

"They are going to have a tax to pay, border tax, substantial border tax," Trump said during a meeting with key business leaders.

If a company makes such a move, he added, "we are going to be imposing a very major border tax on a product when it comes in, which I think it’s fair."

Trump promised to facilitate meetings between top US corporations and the White House during a meeting with business leaders on Monday.

"We’ll have these meetings every — whenever you need them. I would say every quarter, perhaps. You could say monthly, but then all of a sudden monthly becomes repetitive," Trump was quoted as saying in a White House pool report.

Trump made the remarks during a breakfast meeting with business leaders, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that he will focus on job creation and national security during his first week in office.