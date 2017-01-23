Register
19:03 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a money exchange bureau showing images of the U.S dollar with Egyptian pound and other foreign currency in Cairo, Egypt, October 12, 2016

    Egypt Considers Signing Currency Swap Deal With Russia Reports

    © REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Business
    Get short URL
    214341

    The Egyptian government considers signing a currency swap agreement with Russia that will help relieve pressure on economy, local media reported Monday, citing a senior official at Egypt’s Finance Ministry.

    Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a board featuring the new Turkish lira samples (File)
    © AFP 2016/ TARIK TINAZAY
    Trade in National Currencies to Free Turkey From Dollar 'Oppression' – Erdogan
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the official, the government has not discussed the deal with Russia yet, but realizes the benefits of such a deal, Almal News reported. Currency swap with Russia will help Egypt ease pressure on the currency reserve, the official added.

    Last year, central banks of Egypt and China signed an agreement under which direct national currency swaps can be conducted to the tune of $2.62 billion. The agreement is effective for three years and can be prolonged. Now Egypt seeks to sign similar deals with other partners.

    Russia is one of Egypt’s biggest trade partners. It exports wheat, metals, mineral products, cars and equipment to Egypt. Russian export to Egypt is estimated at $4 billion annually while Egypt’s export to Russia – at $600 million dollars.

    Related:

    What's Behind Iran's Plan to Redenominate Its National Currency
    What's Behind Major Drop in Iran's National Currency Against Dollar
    Russia, Turkey to Use National Currency in Energy Trade
    Turkey to Use Only National Currency in Gas Tenders - Energy Market Regulator
    Tags:
    currency, Russia, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      Russia should export FIGS, Saffron, all spices, coconut water, and much more. I mean Russian agriculture MUST be cultivated to be more efficient, thru bonuses, and produce ALL.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok