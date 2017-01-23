Last year, central banks of Egypt and China signed an agreement under which direct national currency swaps can be conducted to the tune of $2.62 billion. The agreement is effective for three years and can be prolonged. Now Egypt seeks to sign similar deals with other partners.
Russia is one of Egypt’s biggest trade partners. It exports wheat, metals, mineral products, cars and equipment to Egypt. Russian export to Egypt is estimated at $4 billion annually while Egypt’s export to Russia – at $600 million dollars.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should export FIGS, Saffron, all spices, coconut water, and much more. I mean Russian agriculture MUST be cultivated to be more efficient, thru bonuses, and produce ALL.
cast235