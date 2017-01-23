Register
17:41 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Screenshots of posts by Instagram shops

    Faking It Online: Behind the Real Deal and Cost of Counterfeit Crime

    © Photo: Instagram
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6440

    It's not only fake news infiltrating the internet - but fake adverts selling fake designer kits is fast becoming the latest online trend to keep counterfeit crime fighters on their toes - especially when it comes to sneakers.

    "My problem is the fact that Twitter and Facebook [which owns Instagram] are approving sponsored posts from retailers selling counterfeits," Edgar Alvarez writes on Engadget, and despite having policies in place "to keep out sketchy advertisers," the social media networking sites are "clearly not keeping some from slipping through the cracks."

    ​Alvarez, says he can see past the fake adverts, "If I'm seeing an ad for a pair of Yeezys [sneakers] that cost less than their retail value, there's no way those shoes are the real deal," he says, however it seems millions of other people can't — or are choosing not to?

    According to a report by the Organization for the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the black market trade in fake and pirated goods is worth nearly half a trillion dollars a year. And with millions of people using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share almost every aspect of their lives, the fake goods industry is rapidly expanding online, with many people buying counterfeit goods via Intagram accounts. 

    Instagram shop
    © Photo: Instagram
    Instagram shop

    The OECD suggests that the value of counterfeit goods — including pirated digital products distributed on the internet would be "several billion dollars more" than the current estimate of US$250 billion per year.

    "Just as the licit market for online sales of goods is increasing, so is the opportunity for the online sale of counterfeit goods by organized crime groups […] the full extent of the role of organized crime groups in selling such products online is yet to be determined," the OECD report states.

    It is without doubt though that, "as the internet evolves as a platform that is abused by criminal groups for illicit operations… With this comes not just the opportunities for more digital sales of physical counterfeit goods but also possibly a greater shift toward illegal selling of digital products," the report adds.

    Instagram shop
    © Photo: Instagram
    Instagram shop

    However, the reason why more and more people are searching out fake goods online and offline, remains an economic one. 

    "It's fundamentally down to money," Professor Andrew Smith, Associate Dean for Research and Chair in Consumer Behavior at Nottingham University, told Sputnik.

    "The primary driver is to save money and it's also the thrill of cheating the luxury brand out of money."

    Instagram shop
    © Photo: Instagram
    Instagram shop

    But in the virtual world of counterfeiting, either the buyer is being cheated by the fake goods seller or the buyer is trying to cheat the brand.

    Either way, "anyone buying fake goods should be aware that they are feeding an illegal industry that breaches Intellectual Property (IP) and if we don't have IP then businesses collapse," Professor Smith said.

    The virtual world, also "adds a level of autonomy online," Eddy Leviten, Director General from the Alliance for Intellectual Property told Sputnik.

    "When they're using online platforms they think they can get away with it. Intellectual property (IP) crime has been seen as high profit and low risk. Criminals just want to exploit what they can to make the most amount of money in the least amount of time without being brought to justice and IP crime has traditionally been seen as one of these routes," Eddy Levitan told Sputnik. 

    Instagram shop
    © Photo: Instagram
    Instagram shop

    By definition, organized crime involves two or more people working together, Mr. Leviten explained. "So in terms of the internet, people may not have met physically but they could be virtually involved with one another through distribution and money laundering online."

    "It's not necessarily the big burly guy with dark glasses, its people who are finding opportunities to create criminal revenues on the internet," Mr. Leviten told Sputnik.     

    The Denial of the Dark Side

    As for who profits from the fake goods sold via fake adverts on Instagram accounts — it's the organized criminal networks with their salubrious connections. 

    "Buying counterfeit goods often funds terrorism and dark activities, from petty crime to nasty individuals with criminal interests," Professor Smith said.

    Instagram shop
    © Photo: Instagram
    Instagram shop

    "Whatever your personal ethics, you're putting money in the hands of bad people — however most people buying the goods don't like to think about that."

    However, with the millions of people opting to purchase fake sneakers like Yeezy's on Instagram or a fake smartphone chargers for a fraction of the price of an authentic pair, would suggest they're choosing to remain in denial about what they are really buying — regardless of whether its available online or offline. 

    Related:

    No More Chinese Fakes: Alibaba Declares War on Counterfeit Goods
    Illicit Organized Crime on the Rise in Europe as Police Fail to Curb Dodgy Deals
    Hundred Shades of Gray: Russian Fake Concrete Factory Wins Instagram
    Caught on the Net: Online Pirates Could Face 10 Years in Jail in UK
    Tags:
    fake, counterfeit, designer, goods, shopping, crime, organized crime, social media, online, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok