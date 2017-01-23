German Agriculture Minister Discusses Trade Restrictions With Russian Side

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Schmidt said that "trade relations naturally played the key role" in consultations with his Russian counterparts during the summit.

"Participation in G20 does not mean that the German position on violation of the international law caused by the occupation of Crimea and other actions has changed," Schmidt told reporters at a press conference.

The G20 agriculture ministers summit took place on Sunday in Berlin. The meeting was dedicated to the problems of water supplies and food production security.

The trade volume between Russia and the European Union reduced significantly since 2014 amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia that it reciprocated with curbs on food imports. Both sides renewed the sanctions in 2015 and 2016. The Russian food embargo expires in the end of 2017.

